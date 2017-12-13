Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Greenbacks and Scams

By Jill Jackson (Page 1 of 3 pages)

12/13/17

My liberal friend, Sue, was as happy as I was to see that a politician with a history of alleged sexual misconduct was not voted into the Senate by the voters of Alabama. This election, she hoped, would be a harbinger of a Democratic victory in the mid-term elections of 2018 and the 2020. But, the anxiety returned when she saw a tweet--not from Trump--but from the "Unsinkable Presidential Candidate" Hillary Clinton:

"Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud," Hillary's tweet read. "And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere. Onward!"

From pixabay.com: Free illustration: Hillary Clinton, Hillary, Clinton - Free Image
Free illustration: Hillary Clinton, Hillary, Clinton - Free Image ...932 Ã-- 720 - 390k - jpg
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA


"We're in this mess with the Donald because of Hillary," Sue cried. "And her husband Bill and his BFFs the Bushes are a big reason we've devolved into a plutocracy. Why doesn't Hillary just quietly go away--we don't want a Republican president again in 2020 if she doesn't win--or if she does." Sue hesitated. "I had a dream last night, a nightmare really, that Hillary stopped me on the street with a poem. I wrote it down, with my apologies to Dr. Seuss. Who was a big supporter of FDR, by the way."

"Okay, read it to me."

Sue began:

Do you like me, Democrat?

In the ring I'll throw my hat.

For 2020, I can be,

The Democratic nominee.

We do not like you, Hillary,

You undermine democracy,

You cater to the rich and boors,

You're lusting for guerilla wars.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

 

opednews.com

Jill Jackson is a writer, mother, wife, military veteran, and hard-core pacifist and liberal. She swallowed the red pill after 9/11.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

