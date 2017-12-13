- Advertisement -

My liberal friend, Sue, was as happy as I was to see that a politician with a history of alleged sexual misconduct was not voted into the Senate by the voters of Alabama. This election, she hoped, would be a harbinger of a Democratic victory in the mid-term elections of 2018 and the 2020. But, the anxiety returned when she saw a tweet--not from Trump--but from the "Unsinkable Presidential Candidate" Hillary Clinton:



"Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud," Hillary's tweet read. "And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere. Onward!"







Free illustration: Hillary Clinton, Hillary, Clinton - Free Image ...932 Ã-- 720 - 390k - jpg

(Image by pixabay.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you like me, Democrat?

In the ring I'll throw my hat.

For 2020, I can be,

The Democratic nominee.

We do not like you, Hillary,

- Advertisement -

You undermine democracy,

You cater to the rich and boors,

You're lusting for guerilla wars.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3