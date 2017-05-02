Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Grabbing Power (and Humor) by the "Pu**y"

By       Message Dr. Cheryl Pappas     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Poster {MID-72439}
Poster
(Image by Elvert Barnes)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump is a mad man in a blizzard orchestrating the removal of freedom in a country called America.

In the following way, he tells one (lonely) truth. He is the President getting more things done in his first 100 days than any other. To understand this, we count the number of dastardly missions accomplished since his beginning.

- Advertisement -

Should we start with Trump today rolling back rules from Michelle Obama's school eating initiatives to combat obesity or Trump's White House invitation to Rodrigo Duterte, the murderous leader of the Philippines, and count back from there? Or shall we start with either his "p*ssy"-grabbing brags or his false statements about the bigness of the Inauguration crowd and move forth? Surely if he had a mentally well character, he would not be broadcasting what he is "achieving". In this way, it is not just his deeds but his pride in himself for these "achievements" as he blasts them forth, that reveals his sickness and the danger of him.

While psychology experts are calling him "narcissistic", it may be more accurate to inquire about the actual condition of his brain.

Narcissism is surely in the mix, yet that alone would only account for the need to be unconditionally loved as well as to side-step personal responsibility.

Here's the "January surprise".

- Advertisement -

It seems to me that following his Inauguration, he abruptly dispensed with people-pleasing and has devolved into a mad destroyer of all that is humane. His extreme shift to being disinterested in whether the audience loves him is particularly disturbing. The hope was that, as a narcissist, he would keep a tangential concern with the level of popularity every one of his actions or intents would glean, and thus steer the ship accordingly. No such luck, it appears.

Perhaps his new audience is exclusively internal, and is not "the American people". Ha. And the voters thought he cared.

Regrettably, psychological categories and analyses do not help us, as news of the daily plundering of all that is good and decent in our way of life, flies on and off the headlines. How to absorb the alarm? Each news flash replaced with something worse that he either does or says he is contemplating.

Aside from freedom, dignity, compassion, unity, we are also quickly losing our sense of humor.

There is a short comedic shelf life for evil before it becomes unwatchable. The novelty of Trump is on fade-out.

The government is so currently wacky that Saturday Night Live can no longer provide relief. Watching Saturday Night Live is like watching an irritating, unnecessary, not-funny imitation/ reenactment of the week's irritating, unnecessary, not-funny news. I can't watch it anymore, even as I know how spot-on the impersonations are. Extreme impersonations, such as Alec Baldwin's Trump, are redundant. No one can touch the outrageousness of Trump himself.

Satire is currently DOA in the face of the truth.

- Advertisement -

And that, my friends, may be the worst thing of all.

As long as there is levity, the wheels of our intelligence are oiled for a comeback, for our imaginations to save us, for brainstorming our way out of our imprisonment.

Let us gather together with people who care and find again, amidst our passion and tears, the laughter that makes positive action possible.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I am a writer, media analyst, and psychotherapist. I'm interested in comedy, satire, politics, entertainment, pop culture, and business; exposing how the media powerfully spins the news we hear, and how this spin creates our feeling states and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Remembering Whitney Houston: The Quiet Curse of the Homophobic Mother

I Love Me!: New Stories For Children

The New American English Language (A Conversation About Words)

Arianna Huffington: The Cookie Who Cares

Facebook for Dummies: What Were You Thinking?

Give It Up for Joan Rivers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Cheryl Pappas

Become a Fan
Author 43747

(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 7 fans, 47 articles, 111 comments, 5 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We live in a country where freedom is under siege by our president-elect. Trump has created a quick shift from the potential of our freedoms to our likelihood of fascist tyranny. As the Trump novelty wears off, let us be awake and take positive action.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:33:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 