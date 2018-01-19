

This reminds me of a joke. The organs of the body are arguing which is the most important. The brain says it keeps all the systems going. The stomach says it processes all the energy and nutrients. The blood says it carries oxygen and nutrients to all the other organs. . They all hold the rectum in contempt. So the ass goes on strike... After a few days, the brain gets a headache, the stomach is bloated and sore, the blood becomes toxic. Eventually ,they all agree that the assh*le is in charge. And the Republicans are trying to frame Chuck Schumer and the Democrats as the a**holes.

We have a situation where the psychopaths running the branches of government are operating in a way that is intolerable. The Democrats and the Republicans agreed on a deal and Trump refused to accept it. Still, the Republicans are trying to put the blame on Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.

The Democrats may actually get the blame from the American people for shutting down the government. But they are doing what they have the power to do to force the Republicans to give in. The American people may actually agree that the Democrats are holding the government hostage. But they are doing it for the right reasons-- correcting despicable wrongs that Trump is guilty of, with the enabling of the Republicans.

The Democrats better get this right. If they don't stand up, together and force a final resolution for DACA and a long term funding for CHIP and some of the other healthcare programs that are about to run out of funds, they will have again proven their weakness and worthlessness. That makes a win here very important. They have to hold their sell-out, should-be-primaried, Republican-light senators-- Manchin, Heitkamp, McCaskill-- in line.

The GOP will squeal like whining, stuck pigs. But the truth is, Schumer and the Democrats are using the process to force the issues that matter. Matter of fact, the Democrats should do a bit of Jiu Jitsu and embrace the description, "Schumer shutdown." They should argue that this the we use our power to stand strong against irresponsible, dangerous failed leadership.

Let the Republicans try to call the Democrats assh*oles.

What do you think?