Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Government Shut Down Open Thread

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Supported 2   Valuable 2   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/19/18

Become a Fan
  (305 fans)

From flickr.com: on / off switch {MID-231713}
on / off switch
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This reminds me of a joke. The organs of the body are arguing which is the most important. The brain says it keeps all the systems going. The stomach says it processes all the energy and nutrients. The blood says it carries oxygen and nutrients to all the other organs. . They all hold the rectum in contempt. So the ass goes on strike... After a few days, the brain gets a headache, the stomach is bloated and sore, the blood becomes toxic. Eventually ,they all agree that the assh*le is in charge. And the Republicans are trying to frame Chuck Schumer and the Democrats as the a**holes.

We have a situation where the psychopaths running the branches of government are operating in a way that is intolerable. The Democrats and the Republicans agreed on a deal and Trump refused to accept it. Still, the Republicans are trying to put the blame on Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.

The Democrats may actually get the blame from the American people for shutting down the government. But they are doing what they have the power to do to force the Republicans to give in. The American people may actually agree that the Democrats are holding the government hostage. But they are doing it for the right reasons-- correcting despicable wrongs that Trump is guilty of, with the enabling of the Republicans.

The Democrats better get this right. If they don't stand up, together and force a final resolution for DACA and a long term funding for CHIP and some of the other healthcare programs that are about to run out of funds, they will have again proven their weakness and worthlessness. That makes a win here very important. They have to hold their sell-out, should-be-primaried, Republican-light senators-- Manchin, Heitkamp, McCaskill-- in line.

- Advertisement -

The GOP will squeal like whining, stuck pigs. But the truth is, Schumer and the Democrats are using the process to force the issues that matter. Matter of fact, the Democrats should do a bit of Jiu Jitsu and embrace the description, "Schumer shutdown." They should argue that this the we use our power to stand strong against irresponsible, dangerous failed leadership.

Let the Republicans try to call the Democrats assh*oles.

What do you think?

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 2   Valuable 2   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 81 fans, 277 articles, 1193 quicklinks, 3243 comments, 38 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I believe:
A. Congress is criminally violating its oath of office to support and defend the Constitution, which, critically in the Senate's case, includes the phrase "to faithfully execute the duties of the office to which I was elected." If operating the government is not a "duty" of Congress, then what is? And if the Oath - which is Constitutionally required - has no meaning, then why take it?

B. A president is acting unconstitutionally when he defaults to deciding what to spend money on during a so-called shutdown. This is not a shutdown at all, but a means to - supposedly, but more on that in a moment - force the president to pick and choose which programs to pay for while Congress dithers. The president does not have that authority. Period.

C. There are things the president can do:
A. Tell the V.P., who is under certain circumstances, the president of the Senate, to tell the Sargent at arms to imprison the members of Congress, or at least their leaders, until they perform their sworn duty to authorize payments to already authorized expenses.
B. Tell his Treasury Secretary to re-authorize U.S. Notes, which don't need a Central Bank to issue them, to pay all national debts present and future until Congress gets its act together. President Lincoln paid for much of the Civil War this way, albeit with Congressional approval at the time. Let Congress try to bring the case to the Supreme Court - which already ruled in Julliard v. Greenman that the Federal Government can create money ("coin Money" in the Constitution's Article 1, Sec. Clause 5), without backing, and for any purpose at any time. The president would have precedent and the Constitution behind him, Congress just has the relatively recent debt ceiling, which they invented entirely on their own and which has no basis Constitutionally or in law.

I have much more to say on this in my previous article when this happened during the Obama Administration.

The so-called disruptive president is a shill for the austerity and oligarch hawks. He has no idea of law, history, or even his own power as president. He has no courage or creativity either, so I don't expect him to do any of this. And this is despite the fact that I personally sent him an article as well as my book "America is Not Broke!" spelling out such options, among others, in January 2016. It was received but, well, this president doesn't read either.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 6:26:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Richard McGinnis

Become a Fan
Author 55984
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 14, 2010), 4 fans, 775 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
"Eventually ,they all agree that the assh*le is in charge."

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 6:29:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 24 fans, 2102 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I predict the Democrats will collapse like a house of cards in a hurricane. A zebra can't change its stripes.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 6:52:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 