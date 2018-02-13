- Advertisement -

In March of 2010, OpEdNews published: "Google Leads The World In Corporate Ethics; Who Will Follow Their Example?" Now, in 2018, I am retracting that stance, not because of politics regarding their corporate philosophy, but based on real-life experiences. In fact, I was injured by Google's arrogant beliefs that their algorithms can "do no harm." Without human intervention, their algorithms can and do harm people, especially those who are caught up in their electronic nightmares.

This story began in 2012 after my twin sons, Will and Chris, were charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of an innocent childhood friend, Sean Dugas.

(I was diagnosed with PTSD after the trial and incarceration of my sons. It is extremely hard for me to write anything these days, never mind opening up old wounds that are tearing me asunder. Rather than attempting to rewrite what is already in the public domain, I will try to bring you up to speed via excerpts and links.)

- Advertisement -

Concrete-encased body identified as former Florida reporter



Sean Dugas

(Image by CNN.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Sean Dugas worked at the Pensacola News Journal from 2005-2010.

Story highlights

- Authorities use dental records to identify remains of Sean Dugas

- Dugas, a former crime reporter in Florida, went missing August 27

- Twin brothers have been charged with murder in his death

- Advertisement -

A body encased in concrete and buried in a Georgia backyard has been identified as that of a former Florida journalist who went missing in August.

The positive identification of 30-year-old Sean Dugas was made using dental records and facial-bone CT scans, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Dugas, a former crime reporter at the Pensacola News Journal, had been missing since August 27.

William and Christopher Cormier, twin 31-year-old brothers, are charged with murder in Dugas' death, according to police in Winder, Georgia, where the body was found. The brothers had earlier been charged with concealing a death in the case. LINK

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3