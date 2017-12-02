- Advertisement -

Reprinted from medium.com

Published by INSURGE INTELLIGENCE, a participatory investigative journalism platform for Open Inquiry and coordinated action in service of people and planet.

I've been investigating power my entire career.

I've reported for VICE, The Guardian, The Independent, and numerous other publications"---"-including my own crowdfunded investigative journalism platform INSURGE"---"-on the systems that enable rapacious power.

I've studied how these systems work to compound and consolidate a framework of human activity that is gradually destroying planetary life support systems.

And after over a decade and a half of this work, I've moved into an effort to build real alternatives to the status quo, like PRESSCOIN, a new cryptocurrency infrastructure for independent journalism and positive action.

Yet as I'm building these projects, I've come to a core realization, something that is perhaps familiar to some of us, but the reality of which is so deep-rooted and insidious, that I'm only seeing it, truly seeing it, right now.

And that realization is this: that the biggest opposition to the transformational change we need on the planet comes not from among the sources of power I traditionally investigate; not simply from the incumbency; not from the 'Deep State', 'Big Oil', 'Financial Elites', or other extractive industries; but from those amongst us who shout the clarion call for Change, who carry the banners of Resistance, who proudly wear the badges of Progress.