 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

God bless Laura Bush

By       Message Brent Budowsky       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/21/18

Author 3419
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From The Hill

From youtube.com: Laura Bush {MID-298808}
Laura Bush
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Today immigrant children are locked in cages under orders from the president of the United States, taken away from their loving parents under orders from America's commander in chief and forced to endure cruelty and trauma that must never be imposed against children who were created in the image of God, who loves them.

President Trump believes it is good politics to impose such cruelty against these children. Voters will render their verdict in November. Members of his party who support this injustice, or allow this cruelty to continue as a bargaining chip for a border wall, should be trembling with political fear.

Trump has now ordered a temporary halt to the family separation policy. It should be made permanent. Period.

- Advertisement -

Trump's abuse of these children is witnessed by a restive, troubled and committed citizenry that largely opposes this moral outrage.

His abuse of these children is witnessed by a troubled world whose most fervent believers in freedom and democracy ask what has gone wrong in our beacon of justice and light.

I dedicate this column to a beautiful little girl named Madison, who was brought into this world last year during the same month that Jesus was born, and to all girls and boys everywhere, including the immigrant children. They all depend on us, their elders, to protect them, guard them and give them the world that all children deserve to inherit when they grow up to pursue their dreams.

- Advertisement -

Several days ago, with some of the most profound and important words written since the election of Trump, former first lady Laura Bush wrote in The Washington Post of her opposition to Trump's policy of detention of immigrant children that separates them from their loving moms and dads.

Bush brilliantly and accurately compared this policy to the internment of Japanese-Americans during the World War II. She wrote, compellingly and accurately, of the psychological trauma and pain inflicted upon children who are detained in this manner. She concluded, with uncompromising integrity and devout patriotism, that this great moral crisis challenging America must end.

In recent days, one propagandist for Trump spoke on television of her Catholicism in defense of this policy. His attorney general has cited the Bible in support of this travesty. I never comment about the faith of others. I will comment here about mine.

When I was a young man I engaged in a long study about which faith I should adhere to. I learned two things in that life-changing endeavor. I learned that my true personal faith is Catholicism, though I freely confess my countless imperfections.

I also learned something that astonished and amazed me. Every great faith I studied -- Catholicism and Protestantism, Judaism and Islam, Buddhism and Confucianism -- taught some version of the golden rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Regarding the cruelty imposed against immigrant children that says it all, doesn't it?

God bless Laura Bush. God bless her morality, her integrity, her honor, her compassion, her decency and her patriotism for speaking out with clarity, honor and truth against this policy that must end.

- Advertisement -

It is profoundly revealing that Pope Francis, one of the great men of our century who has explicitly deplored this Trump policy, has made decency toward immigrants and refugees a defining cause throughout his life. Leaders of faiths across the spectrum of religious opinion, including some who have otherwise viewed Trump favorably, strongly condemn the family-dividing injustice committed against the immigrant children.

Sometimes in politics there are matters that truly involve good versus evil, right versus wrong, truth versus lies, which transcend politics and define the core meaning of being an American. This matter is one of them.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans propose another recession

The Great Bank Robbery of 2009

BP bailout proposal coming soon

A Bernie Sanders Shocker Is Coming

The Real Rahm Emanuel Story

Fox News Attacks 'Lesbian Air America Host'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 