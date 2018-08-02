 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

George Will, the Koch brothers and conservatives in crisis

By Brent Budowsky

From The Hill

From youtube.com: Trump attacks as rivals court Kochs {MID-306716}
Trump attacks as rivals court Kochs
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Few matters more powerfully prove the crisis of modern conservatism than the attack against the Koch brothers by President Trump, who calls them "a total joke."

As a Kennedy Democrat, my view is that when Trump clashes with the Koch brothers, the world is a better place. That's because the world more clearly sees the hypocrisy and phoniness that currently corrupts the great philosophy once known as conservatism.

One of the reasons I have repeatedly praised George Will, the conservative columnist at the Washington Post, is that he has stood up with clarity and conscience against the collapse of modern conservatism created by the politically reactionary and morally corrupt presidency of Trump.

That is why I offered high praise to former President George W. Bush, no matter how much I disagreed with him throughout his career, for his sweeping and cogent criticism of the Trump presidency.

That is also why I offered high praise to principled voices such as Joe Scarborough, Max Boot, Steve Schmidt and others who have spoken out, as Will has, with clarity and courage.

True conservatism is an honorable philosophy with which I have almost always disagreed. True conservatism is an honorable philosophy that believes in free trade rather than trade wars, strong border enforcement but not tearing immigrant children away from their moms and dads and putting them in cages.

True conservatism stands for reducing deficits rather than raising deficits to catastrophic and disastrous heights.

Make no mistake, George Will disagrees with most of the views I hold, but he represents a true, honest and principled conservatism that Trump is determined to destroy while many "conservatives" march in lockstep behind him.

The Koch brothers, by contrast with Trump, take certain positions that reflect an honorable conservative viewpoint. While I have supported a stronger trade policy than free-trade Republicans or Democrats, the Koch brothers are entirely right to oppose the reckless and radical trade wars that have defined the Trump presidency.

Similarly, America desperately needs an enlightened bipartisan immigration policy, which Democratic leaders and the Koch brothers are entirely right to champion and Trump is radically wrong to attack.

It is not surprising that the Koch brothers have come forth with criticism of certain wrongs of the Trump presidency. What is surprising is the degree that the authoritarian and intolerant Trump has chosen to personally and politically attack the Koch brothers.

I have known for many years prominent people across the ideological landscape of American politics, from the left to the right, but I have never known one person from either party who has described the Koch brothers as a "total joke," as Trump now does.

To many conservatives, the Koch brothers are heroes. To liberals, the Koch brothers are villains. That the Koch brothers would criticize Trump is a warning to conservatives. That Trump would attack the Koch brothers is a warning to Republicans.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Thomas Brown

Become a Fan
Author 44937

13 fans, 8 articles, 2 quicklinks, 501 comments, 11 diaries


New Content


  New Content

I always thought true c servatism was taking things.slow. Truly considering policy for the benefit of all while preserving freedom in all its forms. It has devolved in the last 75 years to devisive issue politics to gain power for the elite - hard stop. Kochs are not conservative they are libertarians and despite Will' brand of ideaology he is mostly librtarian as well. Gov is out of co trol but not in the way most people believe due to 70 years of crap propaganda from corps. And the really right wing factions caring about little more than their fortunes. The Kochs believe if you eliminate Gov - regulations etc. Taxes of course everybody will just do the right thing. That might be true if we had a functional economic system aligned with freedom and democracy which would lead to that or at least the need for much less government but we don't and it thus a moot point. Dont fix the economy but but economics and we have a chance. Un fortunately likely too late. From now until the end its downhill and painful I'm afraid. We had a chance did some cool things but the systems we need never evolved or evolved dysfunctional. Now our kids pay the Price.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 2, 2018 at 4:49:17 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 512 articles, 1679 quicklinks, 5327 comments, 7 diaries


New Content


  New Content

Insightful, thanks!

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 2, 2018 at 7:51:29 PM

