Genitalia as Social Constructs



Philadelphia, 2018

(Image by Linh Dinh) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

During a recent gay pride parade in Philly, a transgender woman was arrested for attempting to burn a Blue Lives Matter flag. The charges against ReeAnna Segin were arson, causing/risking a catastrophe and other misdemeanors. After Segin was released, however, her case smoldered on, for he/she claimed that his/her human rights and dignity were violated since he/she was locked up for four hours with male inmates, that is, with other humans cursed or gifted with a penis.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2