 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/3/20

Genghis Khan vs. Thomas Jefferson

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 4656
Message Linh Dinh
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)

Busan, South Korea, 2020
Busan, South Korea, 2020
(Image by Linh Dinh)   Details   DMCA


Near my guesthouse in Busan, there's a Mongolian restaurant, Chinggis Khaan. On its sign, there's a portrait of the conqueror, looking stern, with a lineup of archers on horseback, behind him.

Though I had walked by Chinggis Khaan many times, I never entered because I thought it was probably some jive joint, run by Koreans. Located in a basement, it offers no clues to what's inside.

Seeking a respite from kim chi, I finally entered Chinggis Khaan yesterday, to discover that it's practically a shrine to Mongolian nationalism.

Soon as I opened the door, I saw the baddest man ever staring back at me, and flanking Genghis were eight other khans. On a side wall was the Mongolian flag, and a television playing Mongolian music nonstop.

Rap, heavy metal or hard core, most songs were clearly nationalistic, for they featured images of Genghis Khan, warriors on galloping horses, heroic looking archers or modern soldiers spitting rhymes.

One had "Chinggis Khaan, Chinggis Khaan" as its refrain. With so much rousing, badassed music, it was impossible to focus on my mutton. I just felt like standing up on metal stirrups to shoot arrows at anything that moved.

One of Mongolia's top bands, The Hu, derives its name from Hunnu, or Huns. In the accusatory "Yuve, Yuve, Yu," they growl:


Though born with your ancestors' destiny,
You sleep deeply and can't be awakened.
How strange, how strange!
["]
Why is it hard to lift up our nation?
How strange, how strange!
Hey you traitor, kneel down!
["]
Destined to unite nations, Chinggis Khan
Announced himself on earth
He'll come back, will come back.


In Mongolia, Genghis Khan is back all right. Just outside the capital is a 131-foot equestrian statue of the man, and Mongolia's highest honor is The Order of Genghis Khan, of which only one is awarded yearly. The Hu is its latest recipient. It wasn't long ago that Mongolian scholars of Genghis Khan were killed by the Soviets. Their crime? Nationalism.

For Genghis Khan's 800th birthday in 1962, Daramyn Tomor-Ochir authorized a celebration. As the second highest member of the politburo, he felt secure, but just like that, Tomor-Ochir was kicked out of the party, jailed, sent into internal exile, given only lowly jobs then finally murdered in 1985 with an ax, his killers never caught. As a rising Communist, Tomor-Ochir had denounced Byambyn Rinchen, a leading scholar and writer, for his nationalism.

Internationally, the Great Khan is also enjoying a revival, though in 1992, Time Magazine still listed him as the worst villain of the last millennium, with Tamerlane coming in second. Is there an anti-Mongol/Turco/Central Asian/nomadic bias here? Someone alert the Anti-Defamation League and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People! Yellow horde lives matter! At least Attila the Hun didn't make the top ten.

In 1995, however, the Washington Post simply crowned Genghis Khan as Man of the Millennium, period, beating out Christopher Columbus.

In an often cheeky editorial, Joel Achenbach rhapsodized, "Genghis Khan was a doer ["] Genghis Khan reached out and touched countless lives. Ended them, in fact ["] Like Columbus after him, Genghis Khan shrank the world ["] He and his descendants created a vast free-trade zone across Eurasia and greatly enhanced the linkage between the civilizations of the East and West ["] The Mongols ["] pioneered global communications seven centuries before the invention of the Internet." Genghis Khan was a pioneer of globalism, in short.

In his 2004 book, Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World, Jack Weatherford elaborates:

In American terms, the accomplishment of Genghis Khan might be understood if the United States, instead of being created by a group of educated merchants or wealthy planters, had been founded by one of its illiterate slaves, who, by the sheer force of personality, charisma, and determination, liberated America from foreign rule, united the people, created an alphabet, wrote the constitution, established universal religious freedom, invented a new system of warfare, marched an army from Canada to Brazil, and opened roads of commerce in a free-trade zone that stretched across the continents. On every level and from any perspective, the scale and scope of Genghis Khan's accomplishments challenge the limits of imagination and tax the resources of scholarly explanation.


Unlike a wealthy, slave-owning planter like Thomas Jefferson, Genghis Khan had been a slave, and he beat the American by nearly six centuries in establishing the rule of law and religious freedom. Granted, dude wrote nada, since he couldn't write, but he porked many more babes than the philosophical Jefferson, for sure, and it's doubtful he bothered with courtship. Where's #Me Too on this? According to Oxford University, Genghis Khan has 16 million descendants.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Linh Dinh Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Deranging America

Striking Russia through Syria

Common Dreaming

Postcard from the End of America: Lancaster County, PA

National Nervous Breakdown

Cui Bono After Orlando Pulse Club Shooting?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 9, 2008), 7 fans, 91 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1290 comments, 105 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, Khan was a dandy! In Genghis Khan's assault on Urgench, as usual, the artisans were sent back to Mongolia, young women and children were given to the Mongol soldiers as slaves, and the rest of the population was massacred. The Persian scholar Juvayni states that 50,000 Mongol soldiers were given the task of executing twenty-four Urgench citizens each, which would mean that 1.2 million people were killed. The sacking of Urgench is considered one of the bloodiest massacres in human history.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 9:15:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
Author 451
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 60 fans, 255 articles, 27 quicklinks, 8509 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Linh Dinh was always a little weird

But now, it seems he just becomes Sound and Fury

No offense

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 2:16:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 