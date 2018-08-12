- Advertisement -



Andrew Yang and Michael Avenatti, from their websites

Friday night August 10th, my husband, grandson and I attended the annual Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa. Because, under Trump, I am not proud of what my country stands for I "took a knee," as did my grandson, during the anthem.

Iowa holds the first Presidential Caucuses, enticing potential presidential candidates to get an early start by coming to the "Wing Ding," and frequently spending many of the early days of their candidacies at similar events in Iowa.

Putting aside voter apathy, voter suppression and Russian interference in the 2016 election, we have the president we have today largely because the Main Stream Media gave trump disproportionate free coverage because he was a "celebrity." They did NOT take his candidacy seriously and did not delve into his dishonest and corrupt business and personal history including his mob connections in any in-depth manner. They also carried his rallies to a much greater extent than they did Hillary's and Bernie's, all the while endlessly trumpeting the nothing burger that was Hillary's e-mail scandal and marginalizing Bernie! They did NOT explain or defend either Hillary's e-mails OR the Benghazi scandal in any kind of historical context by including the information that other administrations had also used private e-mail servers, and that people had died in circumstances similar to those at Benghazi during virtually all other administrations. Nor did they try to debunk any of the other nonsense out there in the Web World about her!

ALL the Hillary Clinton scandals have been endlessly investigated, and compared to trump's crimes and misdeeds (he settled what would have been felonies if he had been tried and found guilty rather than paying settlements) their seriousness is laughable. Before the election the media rarely, if ever mentioned or investigated trump's charity scandals, which really were and ARE scandals!! They persecuted Hillary and gave trump a pass. BECAUSE he was NOT a politician, ONLY a "celebrity!"

NOW the Media is already committing the sin they were guilty of in 2016!! The one that resulted in the disaster that is "president trump." They are covering the "celebrity."

I had MSNBC on this morning while I was cleaning the kitchen and doing dishes, and guess what?? On the hour that is usually headlined by Alex Witt, they showed clips of Michael Avenatti's speech last night at the Iowa Wing Ding advertising the fact that he might be running for president in 2016.

John Delaney and Andrew Yang have already DECLARED they are running. THEY spoke at the Wing Ding as did Tim Ryan, but nothing was said about them or their speeches! Once again, the Media is covering the least qualified but most "sensational" candidate!!

I chose MY candidate (to this point in time) last night, and it was NOT Michael Avenatti who, in my opinion, while much smarter than trump, is another man driven by his ego. I want him to be the candidate about as much as I want Oprah to run. My husband says he has heard the media mention that Avenatti owes his former law partners and law firm's creditors millions from the firm's bankruptcy, but I haven't heard that, so they could not have talked about it very much. If one reads his biography on Wikipedia, his past is impressive, but also appears to be decidedly shady. WE DO NOT WANT ANOTHER CELEBRITY CANDIDATE WITH QUESTIONABLE INTEGRITY!!!

Based on what I heard at the Wing Ding last night, my candidate is Andrew Yang. He has the intelligence and the kind of "outside the box" thinking we need to solve todays problems AND tomorrows!! In my opinion he appears to possess the type of genius and non-traditional ideas and insights we, as a nation, NEED to move forward. My guess is the Media will NOT cover him because they will "predecide" that he can't win because he is too "non-traditional." They said trump could not win, BUT, because he was a "celebrity," they spent all their time covering him!! Voila! president trump!! And, yes, I know it is we viewers' fault!! Because "celebrity" is what so many of us (not me -- I didn't know who the Kardashians were) prefer to watch! Advertisers want ratings. Celebrity coverage drives ratings.

ALL the speakers at the Wing Ding including Avenatti, gave good speeches (I was there, remember) but, to me, Andrew Yang is the man!! His research has led him to believe one-third of all of todays jobs will become obsolete. Many will be replaced by artificial intelligence. Retail stores are being closed every day hemorrhaging tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of jobs. Call centers will soon be obsolete. Within 5 to 10 years trucks will drive themselves which will eliminate untold numbers of good jobs. Yang believes we need a guaranteed "basic income" of $1000 a month for every adult. The state of Alaska already follows this practice to a degree, and he believes it should become a national benefit. This is an idea, that, because of technology, is not exclusive to him OR to the United States, but he has the courage to suggest it as a goal.

He also said a country's worth should not be determined by its GDP. Neither should a person's worth be based upon how much money he or she makes. The work his wife does, he said, is much more valuable than what he does. His wife stays home and cares for their two children, one of whom is "special needs," but by the yardstick this country uses to judge value, her worth is "zero."

I believe Yang has the intelligence to be able to create a good plan for health care and to tackle other problems that "traditional thinking" along with entrenched, profit-driven, lobbyist - controlled bureaucracies have failed to solve. Such thinking is the ONLY way we will be able to compete with forward thinking countries like China.

On a different tangent, I do not believe the Media is aware of how disgusted decent people are with the dishonesty, corruption and cruelty of the trump administration! The Media over - concentrates on what trump voters think or feel or on if THEY are changing their minds. We non- trump supporters outnumber them, we don't need them to win!! While we may not be TOTALLY SOLD on any candidate, we would vote for Joe Biden (I love Joe!) Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, GENERIC DOG CATCHER or an orangutan over trump!! We are tired of feeling like we need to take a shower every day to wash off that days lies, sleaze and corruption committed by the trump administration!!

PEGGY NOONAN, you are wrong!! The heroic president need not be a thing of the past!! We had such a president only two years ago!! You forget that in spite of Russian interference, voter suppression, purged voter rolls, James Comey's unfortunately timed remarks and the fact that hundreds of thousands of voters likely stayed home because they were sure Hillary, a woman who has been demonized for thirty years, would win, she DID win!! She won the popular vote by over 3 million votes!! We voted for the "better candidate," and in any civilized country in the world EXCEPT the United States, SHE would be president right now!! Except the Republicans would have impeached her long since for jaywalking or wearing the wrong color or something IMPORTANT like that, while they let trump poison the environment, bankrupt the country, commit treason and illegally use his office to enrich himself and his family, but the spineless and complicit Republican Quislings in Congress do nothing!! History will not remember them kindly.

Alas, I fear that in this "infotainment" world, where celebrity is valued over substance, Avenatti, or someone very like him (but probably not as smart) COULD very well be who we get to "lead" the country AGAIN!! Celebrities are covered by the Media much more than are people of substance. Notice NO Media outlet is talking about the OTHER presidential candidates who made speeches at the Wing Ding Friday night BECAUSE they are not the attorney who has a porn star client and constantly appears on tv!

