"Freedom! Justice!" Demand of Generations of Palestinians Will Not Be Denied All That Much Longer

Rainy Days Ahead for Israel by muffinn Attribution
(Image by muffinn)   Details   DMCA

"Freedom! Justice!" Demand of Generations of Palestinians

Will Not Be Denied All That Much Longer


Israelis are very proud of their Biblical God given cry and order, 'Let My People Go,' but never seem to accept, nor hear, nor acknowledge, that 'Let Us Have Our Freedom' be the imagined cry of generations of captive Palestinians suffering Israel's merciless, and very often deadly, illegal military occupation.


Israeli government policies have consistently made Israel's intentions seem to be something like 'We Will Keep These People Captive While We Take Their Land As Ours Piece by Piece,' and 'Get These People Gone the sooner the better.'[1].


'I, Me Mine' or this case, 'We Us Ours' is a phrase that comes to this writer's mind when considering Israel's intentions regarding the land of Palestinians, and most certainly no consideration whatever for the 'They Them Theirs' of Palestinians.[1]


Since the event of October 7, 2023, CIA overseen Western media [2] has up to now made little or no mention that Hamas is fighting against the decades long Israeli military occupation of Palestine land and Israel's sealing off the population of Gaza from the outside world. Little or no mention is made of Hamas fighting for Palestinian freedom and independence. CIA controlled Western media [} does not wish to admit that one side is fighting for freedom and justice when going overboard in massacring, while the other side is fighting to keep its captives imprisoned (and vulnerable to the colonization of their land) as it has gone beyond sane behavior and massacred thousands of children, women and men with the weapons and warplanes the USA has provided, while cutting off all electricity, fuel, food and water.


During the same period of time, Israel has made it clear that it aims to completely destroy Hamas, both its military and its government of Gaza.

Although Israel's Prime Minister leaves the question of the future of Gaza aside for now, it is noteworthy that the future of the West Bank and East Jerusalem goes unmentioned in media as if there is no change expected despite its present long occupation by Israel, which for years has been colonizing the West Bank with Israeli settlements now containing a total of some million and a half settlers. For both Israel and the US, the strategy continues to be Israel's domination and subjugation of the Palestinian people and theft of their land and resources.


Is it conceivable that Israeli military power can defeat the Palestinian fight for freedom and justice, which Hamas seems to have instilled anew in the minds and hearts of a substantial segment of the Palestinian population since winning a huge majority in the 2006 parliamentary election in both the West Bank and Gaza with Palestinian voters rejecting the long-time rule of the Fatah movement? (The subsequent collaboration of Fatah with UK secret services and the US CIA in fomenting a bloody civil war against Hamas, has been for some time an 'open secret' for Palestinians.'[3]


Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jay Janson

Israelis of normal mind will not be able to tolerate genocide much longer

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023 at 6:08:02 AM

