Life Arts    H3'ed 12/15/23

Free Verse: Character Assassination

character assassins on the way
character assassins on the way
A man may sell out his soul to be loved:

Freud had that right.

Looking down at the stars deep in the night

Astral projecting

From the blue ball of life

You can feel mercilessly alone

Like that Moody Blues song off

To Our Children's Children's Children,

Watching and Waiting.

.

We go the other way, too,

Crazed by our loneliness, made vicious

In an exile we inherited and don't understand

Fist clenching a stone,

Like some little God, skipping it across the universe,

Or some desert rebel rabble roused with rage

At Abraham's God and the iniquity of sand,

Fist clenched at the smug face of universal silence.

.

Oscar Wilde claimed we kill the things we love.

Some with a shiv, some with quick words.

Et tu? Gesundheit, the reply of brute force,

Sword, words, in and up.

There are monsters in the labyrinth.

There's fire in the a**hole.

Cold callers telling tall tales that we listen to,

Having grown accustomed to be lied to

By totalitarians and fascists of the latest regime.

Oscar died in a Paris gutter.

EA Poe died in a Baltimore gutter.

.

We watch and wait. Alone.

With pain and suffering beyond belief;

Beyond what any fadding paradigm can fix.

About to lose consciousness

Gobbled up by the gears of machinery

God told us to stay away from

Back in Eden, and now we're gods,

Pathologies duking it out for the new emperor,

AGI Caligula.

Dying lights, dead inside, owned and operated on

By nincompoops

who see themselves as geniuses.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend