"Do I understand this correctly? Mueller has charged 13 Russians with"using the internet?"

"To influence American elections," Alice explained. "It's illegal for one country to try to influence elections in another."

The Mad Hatter laughed. "Of course the United States would NEVER do anything like that. Cough--Voice of America--cough."

"But there are no charges that the Russians hacked into Diebold voting machines, right?"

"No. Not the Russians," agreed the Hatter.

"And nobody confronted voters on their way to the polls. Protests, placards, arguments, anything?"

"Nope," said Alice. "But think of the damage voters experienced by reading propaganda against Hillary and for Trump. I mean some voters might have actually started to think they should vote for Trump instead of Hlllary, imagine."

"That wasn't supposed to happen," said the Mad Hatter. "It was, by her own words, 'her turn'. And those danged Russians messed it all up. So now there's no war in Ukraine and Crimea, dangit."

"Looks like that won't happen again in 2020. They'll make sure she gets elected this time," said the Rabbit. "But, something worries me here. The way I understand it, a Russian dude went online and pretended to be an American, commenting on social media and writing a blog."

"Yes," said Alice. "Imagine going online and pretending to be someone you're not. Who does that?"

"Not me. I'm not the Sane Hatter. Or David Icke."

"And I'm not the Gray Hare. But that's my point. The internet has been a wonderful resource for everyone, and internet anonymity, such as it is, has kept free speech in play, even as the mainstream news sources have been clamping down, controlling messages, and pushing the "party" line."

"You're starting to sound like me," chuckled the Hatter. "IP addresses, remember? You can go down the rabbit hole, but if they want you, they'll find you. But remember, you're not really anonymous unless you use the dark web. ."

"I know, but I don't want to get involved with all the criminal elements, in or outside our government on the dark web. All I want to do is enjoy the 1st Amendment, learn from others' perspectives, and make up my own mind."

"Heresy," cried the Hatter, laughing. "Be careful. You don't have enough fur to survive in Siberia"or AIaska. And there Sarah Palin might shoot you."

