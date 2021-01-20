 
 
Follow the Money Right to the Republicans Who Challenged the Election

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Money in politics.
(Image by jsbracher from flickr at flickr.com/photos/65452933@N00)   Details   DMCA

The 42 right-wing Republican senators and House of Representatives member who voted two weeks ago to challenge US election results want us to believe they were standing on principles.

They want the American people to understand there wasn't an iota of partisan politics involved.

They want us to buy in to the claim they were merely exercising their patriotic duty.

It was them upholding their oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

They were protecting the integrity of our free and fair elections.

That is all pure rubbish, according to an analysis The Guardian conducted.

As data from the Center for Responsive Politics reveals, anti-tax group the "Club for Growth" directly or indirectly funneled about $20 million to Republican lawmakers' 2018 and 2020 campaign coffers.

About 30 of those lawmakers accepted more than $100,000, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and newly sworn in "QAnon" conspiracy theorist, Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Club for Growth's biggest funders are Uline shipping supply co-founder Richard Uihlein and Susquehanna International Group co-founder Jeffrey Yass.

Former Republican strategist and anti-Trump group Lincoln Project co-founder, Reed Galen, said:

"Here's the thing about the hyper wealthy. They believe that their hyper-wealth grants them the ability to not be accountable. And that is not the case. If you've made billions of dollars, good on you. But that doesn't make you any less accountable for funding anti-democratic or authoritarian candidates and movements."

Galen adds that groups like the Club for Growth pander to Republican donors' own personal agenda, not "conservative principles".

The Club for Growth, however, has side-stepped culpability since it puts its funds toward "outside" spending decisions, like attacking candidates' opponents, not toward Republicans directly.

Susquehanna International Group co-founder Jeffrey Yass is now suggesting Sen. Josh Hawley "deceived" him.

Yass wrote to former stockbroker Laura Goldman:

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

