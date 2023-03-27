 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/27/23

Film Review: Women Talking (2022)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Film Review
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

book cover Women Talking
book cover Women Talking
(Image by Knopf)   Details   DMCA

Women Walking the Talk

by John Kendall Hawkins

In the oft-told tale, Puritans arrived in colonial America in the early 1600s. These zealots had been a bane to England -- even Shakespeare felt their wrath toward corrupting influences and feared their movement to close down the Globe Theatre -- and they were essentially exiled to the Continent. New England was settled by these religious dissenters seeking to build a Bible-based society according to their own chosen discipline. [F.J. Bremer]

Some of these religious extremists eventually settled in Salem, where some of their more superstitious beliefs eventually came to the fore in the form of the literal presence of demons and witches in human life -- a view that goes all the way back to Eden and the Temptation foisted upon Eve by Satan. The human exile from paradise was accomplished by ignoring the Law set down by God. And He blamed Eve.

The Puritans were intent on returning to the Garden by means of strict adherence to Biblical principles designed to show their contrition. It's a noble cause not easily accomplished, with the Amish being an example of the kind of sub-culture seeking rapprochement with God through contrition, simple works, and devotion. But there is backsliding and backstabbing and outbreaks of evil that bring crises and can threaten the integrity of the community's holy purpose.

The Salem witchcraft outbreak, between February 1692 and May 1693, which saw 200 people accused of witchcraft and 19 executed, was one such crisis. The story goes that some girls accidentally imbibed ergot and became hallucinatory and convulsive, scaring the bejeezus out of the Puritans. Fingers were pointed, scores were settled, as simple folks became possessed by their own fear of the Devil. Once again, the women were blamed; some of the Elders threw up their hands, crying, Oy Vey.

The 2022 film, Women Talking, depicts a community of puritans -- Mennonites who had fled the mainstream in Bolivia, going off-grid to establish a remote colony (Manitoba Colony) where they could practice their religious conservatism. The Mennonites are extreme pacifists who take Christ's Golden Rule dictum to turn the other cheek when harmed by the Other and to love with all our might in response. In the film, a group of women in the colony have this teaching devilishly confronted.

Women Talking was directed by Sarah Polley, who also wrote the screenplay, which was based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Canadian writer Miriam Toews. It stars actors largely unknown to American cinema-goers, including Rooney Mara (Ona), Tony award winner Judith Ivey (Agata), Kate Hallett (Autje), Claire Foy (Salome), Sheila McCarthy (Greta), Jessie Buckley (Mariche), Ben Wishaw (August) and, in what amounts to a cameo appearance, Frances McDormand (Scarface Janz). Polley won the 2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The story is inspired by true events that took place at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia between 2005 and 2009, when Mennonite women woke to discover bruises and scars on their bodies and that they had been raped, and, in some cases, impregnated. These rapes numbered in the hundreds. In a voice over, August, a young man in love with Ona, impregnated by rape, and acting as a recorder when the women convene to discuss what to do, recounts what happened and how the colony men responded:

When the women woke up feeling drowsy and in pain, their bodies bruised and bleeding, many believed they were being made to suffer as punishment for their sins. Many accused the women of lying for attention or to cover up adultery.

Ona tells the women, "They said we were dreaming. But then we realized that we were dreaming one dream and it wasn't a dream at all." And Salome adds, "They told us that it was Satan. Or the result of wild female imagination." There is this gross, repeated trauma for the women, followed by the absurd male accusation that all the women are liars. The women have vague nightmarish flashbacks of the events, during which the screenplay visual cue direction is:

The flashbacks of trauma will be shot at 15fps and there will be a "roar" over these scenes, animal and/or machine-like.

It turns out the rapes while sleeping have been enabled by drugging the women with belladonna spray. So they can't wake up. And they literally don't know what has happened to them. So, the women are dealing with three soul-shaking traumas: male rape, male rejection, and the mystery of how God could allow such an atrocity -- even if it had been a "test" of their faith.

In the opening scenes, in the middle of the night, the women catch a rapist attempting to break in and give chase. Cornered, one of the women attacks him, They get him to tell who the other men are. There's eight of them. The presumption that the rapists were off-colony proves to be a savage epiphany. Mennonites! The men are handed over to the Elders and the cops are called to take them away to be dealt with by the Bolivian authorities. Another crisis ensues. August's voice over tells us:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Film Review"

Film Review: Everything Everywhere All At Once (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/30/2023
Munich 50 Years On: Never Again and, Yet, Again (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/12/2022
Film Review: Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/26/2022
View All 29 Articles in "Film Review"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend