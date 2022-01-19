 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 1/19/22

Film Review: The French Dispatch

By   No comments, In Series: Film Review
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

FrenchDispatch
FrenchDispatch
(Image by ApolitikNow from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Wild Writers and Their Subjects Bash

by John Kendall Hawkins

The other day I was reading one of my favorite magazines -- The New Yorker -- and had a perfumed thought fart. More like a bouquet actually. I was in no particular hurry, so I hit the Stop button on the elevator and huddled with other gathering farts for a conference. I wondered: What if we made a movie based on The New Yorker's last days, and we set it in some imaginary place in France -- say, Jejune -- and went retro metro, and based the plot of the film on articles appearing in the magazine, and filled the frames with pastiche and pastels and odd angles, and brought it all to life with the quirkiest characters I could fart out? One of my neurons liked this idea very much and let out a Wagner tuba hoot. Next thing I know, it's like the first movement of the bowel symphony, and I'm forced to get us moving again, and we tumble out of the elevator like we were coming down cold turkey off the nitrous oxide with pusses that showed it.

Sure. We break the film up into parts that come together from magazine sections. I see Flash Fiction, John Edgar Wideman combined with James Baldwin (Paris years), a little vignette filled with sad and angry pastels (how do they do it?), on the lam, nightclub jazz blues, dames in fishnet, smoky hazes, but somehow intentionally over-stylized to sentimental effect, deep thoughts to sax riffs. Or Poetry. Charles Simic, say. War years. Playing with toy soldiers, writing his early memoirs, glissando fingers crawling up the leg of his maid's Black Forest, while bombs fell outside the window (stylized whistles -- Dixie maybe), perfect timing.

And a section called Life and Letters -- "Thomas Mann: Deeper and Darker Than You Thought But Twice As Much Fun For His Complexity" -- on holiday in Jejune, sans the kids, sans the wife, brooding as only Germans can do, when a pretty set of gams enters his periphery and a new adventure is underway, the ol' glockenspiel heart still has some hammering to do. And Critic at Large: " 'Bambi' Is Even Bleaker Than You Thought," our scribe bringing us through the hidden feminist implications, angry even though postmod has cracked the Canon's hairy walnuts -- ah, but can she resist the Sartrian ogler across the cafe? They see eye to eye: How about that?

And And A Reporter at Large, an intriguing episode where young and intrepid investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, Sackler Family nemesis, comes to Jejune to meet up with a shadowy figure who has "information" about the "arson" at Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019, and gets rolled in alleyway, but by ridiculous luck is found and nursed back to health by one Joan Dark, a vigilante looking to take down the 1%. Cryptic Crossword. One man's peripatetic life, gathering evidence, puzzles themselves as clues. I dunno, maybe it's all fatuous.

But recently viewing Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (shortened to The French Dispatch), I saw such a vision come to life and work marvelously well. In The French Dispatch, Bill Murray plays Arthur Howitzer, Jr., the editor in chief of the quirkiest newspaper you've ever heard of. Most of the writers and editors are whack jobs, working at a place that has a sign Howitzer points to occasionally: "No Crying."

It's staffed by unusual and sometimes zany reporters:

One reporter known as the best living writer in quality of sentences per minute. One who never completed a single article but haunted the halls cheerily for three decades. One privately blind writer who wrote keenly through the eyes of others. Three dangling participles, two split infinitives, and nine spelling errors in the first sentence alone. [from the screenplay]

Howitzer tells his beloved writers, "Try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose."

Howitzer is about to die of a heart attack. We hear his will, which gives the best indication of his practicality, and his generosity to his reporters and readership, summed up in a voice over:

The presses will be dismantled and liquified; the editorial offices will be vacated and sold; the staff will be paid ample bonuses and released from their contracts; and the publication of the magazine will permanently cease.

Howitzer's a gem, preferring to pay for an expanded edition, rather than ever cut one word from one of his reporter's stories. (A gentle tweak at New Yorker values?) When he dies, the paper is dispatched with him. And his staff knows it's appropriate; they could never work as a team with anyone else.

After Anderson's delightfully well-cast The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) that brought together actors who practically emerged from the woodwork of the place, so naturally there in frames full of je nais se qua vibes in which it seemed the characters had introjected the character of the hotel in-itself, he clearly had no problem getting an eager ensemble together for The French Dispatch. Sharing magician duties with Murray are Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Le'a Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothe'e Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, Henry Winkler, Christoph Waltz, Liev Schreiber, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Elisabeth Moss, Anjelica Huston, and throw in Roman Polanski's daughter Morgane and you got yourself quirky pastiche up the yin-yang. They all come together like the proverbial impressionist painting, emphatic colors playing with, even delighting in interplay of tones and strokes talking to each other, maybe having a Gauloise together afterward. Now that's ensemble!

One of the things I liked best about the film was its art direction and production design, for which, along with the ensemble work, it is receiving the highest accolades. Each frame of The French Dispatch is a fully realized aesthetic moment musicaux. Some scenes were so well thought out, you could tell they were in France. The Chopin tinkles don't hurt. And, I don't know, maybe it was me, but there was something of the beau geste seemingly inspired by the album cover of Sgt. Pepper's Heart Club Band. I wouldn't be surprised if it later comes out that Anderson was toking to "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds'' in some future tell-all late night interview with TV's Conan the Arbitrarian. We'll see if the shtick holds up when I put the film through the test of a third watching.

The film is billed as a comedy-cum-drama-cum-romance. I didn't see much drama, but if you say so, Wes. But it did have two romantic subplots that were most excellently unfurled to this viewer's happy hands delight. (I'm still clapping.) The first involves Moses Rosenthaler, a lunatic prisoner (played by Benicio Del Toro) in jail for murder, but who is also a "genius" artist. When we first meet him, he's painting a portrait of Simone (played by Le'a Seydoux), a live naked, sensual female model -- yes, in prison (it's France!) -- who, wait for it, is his guard. When the session is through (a bell rings), she flicks him off, gets dressed, and puts him back in his cell. His abstract expressionist portraits of her get famous, thanks to Julian Cadazio (Adrian Brody) who "discovers" him, and J.K.L. Berenson (Tilda Swinson), a curator and lecturer on his work. There's classic sexual tension tautly expressed between Simone and Moses, and, alas, unrequitable love. I dunno, I kinda read it as a sly lampoon of Foucault.

The other bit is the romance between two radical chic will-be lovers Zeffirelli and Juliette. That's right, you'll think Zeffirelli and his film, Romeo and Juliet. (Well, you will now.) Zeffirelli (Timothe'e Chalamet) is a resistance fighter against L'Homme, and he has a manifesto, mostly re-written by reporter Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), his older woman lover who goes on to play Lady Macbeth, and he means business. Opposed to his manifesto-istas is a young fem group led by the ferociously pretty Juliette (Lyna Khoudri), who torques the talk, a sweet nutcracker who means well and means to change the male dominated manifesto-driven world to a woman-fisto revolution. They snarl and growl. They are virgins who fall in love, another dialectic that needs each other. Sigh.

It turns out that Anderson did have in mind an odic tribute to the New Yorker and a kiss for France, reminiscent in some ways of Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris. But Anderson's film is far superior in its multifaceted approach to Allen's pleasant near-death swoon. Allen is still going on about Hemingway-esque days. Anderson's palette expresses a sweet underbelly of gooey sweet French soulfulness. Sure, it's bullshit, too. (Stream the film La Haine some night to see how the other half lives and dies.) But, then, it's all bullshit in the post-modern world -- democracy, capitalism, communism, liberte', e'galite', fraternite'. There's a reason why we crave abstract expressionism. Ever since we killed the Canon.

Aside from the fact that it'll probably win a slew of Oscars -- and surely should be in the running for Best Picture. If you are looking for a film that captivates with its overflowing designs and character portrayals, this is your film. It's upbeat, well-acted, and a joy to behold, as Blake would say. See it on the big screen.

And here is a valuable sampling from the film:

Why This Appearance Why does this article have no ads and a nice presentation? The author has chosen to have it shown like this. More info can be found by clicking here.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Film Review"

FILM REVIEW: FTA: F*ck the Aggression (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/10/2022
Film Review: Pig: She May Be A Pig, But I Love Her (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/17/2021
Film Review: The Mauritanian: The Odyssey of Prisoner 760 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/12/2021
View All 19 Articles in "Film Review"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

A Cosmology I Can Live With

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 