 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Federal Prosecutor says revoking the security clearances of witnesses could be a Federal Crime

By       Message Frank Vyan Walton       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/18/18

Author 5469

From youtube.com: Trump Brennan {MID-309586}
Trump Brennan
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Univision Noticias)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com

Because it could be witness retaliation to threaten someone who has provided truthful testimony to the government.

Appearing as an analyst on Brian Williams's MSNBC show, Former Federal Prosecutor Ellie Honig explained that retaliating against a witness be a federal offense.

- Advertisement -

"The revocation of Brennan's security clearance is a new angle here, and I think the president is getting into even more dangerous ground," he said. "I think we're all familiar with the concept of obstruction of justice. But what I don't know that everybody understands is that it's also a crime to retaliate against someone who is a witness."

Brennan is probably not a witness, Honig said, but someone like former FBI director James Comey certainly is a "crucial witness."

"Its is a federal crime, -1513 if anyone wants to look it up, to retaliate against someone for providing truthful information to law enforcement," he said. "So he's getting closer and closer to really dangerous ground here. "

- Advertisement -

The relevant section of the law is this.

18 U.S. Code - 1513 - Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant

(e) Whoever knowingly, with the intent to retaliate, takes any action harmful to any person, including interference with the lawful employment or livelihood of any person, for providing to a law enforcement officer any truthful information relating to the commission or possible commission of any Federal offense, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.

(f) Whoever conspires to commit any offense under this section shall be subject to the same penalties as those prescribed for the offense the commission of which was the object of the conspiracy.

As noted Brennan may not be a witness, but it's likely that Comey and McCabe would likely be witnesses on the obstruction of justice case while Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok could be witnesses on the underlying intelligence and conspiracy investigation. Technically only Ohr probably still has a clearance, but that's really not the point -- the threat to harm their potential livelihood is the retaliation because even .it would be only minimally effective in some cases, it's clear that the White House thinks it would effective as punishment for what many of these people have said and most of that has been under oath, or likely to the Special Counsel.

- Advertisement -

Let's just recall that Trump already said this to the WSJ.

"I call it the rigged witch hunt, (it) is a sham," he told the WSJ."And these people led it! " So I think it's something that had to be done."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Born and Bred in South Central LA. I spent 12 years working in the IT Dept. for federal contractor Northrop-Grumman on classified and high security projects such as the B2 Bomber. After Northrop I became an IT consultant with the state of California in Sacramento and worked on projects with the Dept of Consumer Affairs and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Top 10 Torturoous Lies of Liz Cheney

The Sociopathic Disease of Conservatism

TPM: Is This Monica Goodling?

Rush Limbaugh is Losing it over Media Matters

Conyers calls for Special Prosecutor for Bush Crimes

Children Raped at Abu Ghraib, General Calls it a War Crime

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 