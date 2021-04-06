 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Feaster: A Holiday Alternative to Easter

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 3482
Message Ashu M. G. Solo

Easter celebrations indoctrinate people into Christianity because they can be fun and make people want to participate in the Christian holidays and Christianity. Most people are forced to take one or more holidays during Easter, so many participate in Easter celebrations. To prevent Christian indoctrination, people who aren't Christian could have an annual secular celebration of their own during Easter called Feaster with a feast. People who aren't Christian could celebrate holidays called Feaster Friday instead of Good Friday, Feaster Sunday instead of Easter Sunday, and Feaster Monday instead of Easter Monday.

People argue that Easter is already a secular celebration to people, but the people they're talking about are mostly of Christian ancestry and the same can be said about all religious holidays. Hanukkah is a secular celebration to non-Jews who are of Jewish ancestry and Eid al-Fitr is a secular celebration to non-Muslims who are of Muslim ancestry, but the U.S. and other western countries don't have federal or statutory holidays for any religion but Christianity. As long as there are statutory holidays for Easter, people who aren't Christian can celebrate the holidays as Feaster.

If you're not a Christian and someone sends you a "happy Easter" message, you can respond, "Happy Feaster." For Feaster, instead of the Easter bunny, Easter eggs, Easter candy, and Easter baskets, there could be a Feaster bunny, Feaster eggs, Feaster candy, and Feaster baskets.

Feaster celebrations could be environmentally friendly, animal friendly, and healthy, unlike Easter celebrations. Feaster celebrations could include a plant-based feast, but this isn't necessary. Feaster celebrations could involve painting or playing games with plastic eggs instead of real eggs from chickens. Chickens are the most abused animals. Chickens are often kept in cages stacked on top of each other for their whole lives. The chickens usually don't have room to move around or turn around. The waste from chickens often goes into the chicken cages below them. Animal agriculture is one of the main sources of greenhouse-gas emissions and other environmental damage.

Feaster activities could include secularism activism such as, depending on the location, emailing politicians to demand an end to government funding of religious schools, prayer recitations at government events, and statutory holidays for Easter. It isn't necessary to participate in all of the suggested Feaster activities to celebrate Feaster.

In a previously published article, I proposed a secular holiday alternative to Christmas called Christmyth or Christ-myth.

Happy Feaster!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ashu M. G. Solo Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ashu M. G. Solo is an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary researcher and developer, electrical engineer, computer engineer, intelligent systems engineer, political and public policy engineer, mathematician, public policy analyst, political (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Shri Thanedar Isn't Progressive

George W. Bush, Chickenhawk in Chief

Cheney the Chickenhawk

Defining "Rich"

Questioning State-Sanctioned Murder

Eight Kinds of Conservatives

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 