 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shri Thanedar Isn't Progressive

By       Message Ashu M. G. Solo       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 3482
- Advertisement -

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar wants to be something, not do something. He's interested in advancing his resume, not public policy. He cares about himself, not the people.

Thanedar appeared to think that "Governor Thanedar" had a nice ring to it, so he decided to blow much of his fortune on getting elected without caring about which party he did it in according to political consultants he talked to, without any experience in public office or as an activist, and without caring about or having a good understanding of the issues. Thanedar chose to run as a Democrat after previously donating money to campaigns of conservative Republicans like former governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) and former senator Jim Talent (R-MO).

The office of governor isn't an entry-level position. Why wouldn't Thanedar run for the state legislature? Does he think he's too good to be a state representative or state senator? If Thanedar cares about progressive issues, why didn't he advocate for them as an activist before his gubernatorial campaign? Thanedar's experience in chemistry and business can't substitute for experience in politics and public policy.

Without experience in elective office or activism, Thanedar can only be judged by his business record and campaign conduct. After Thanedar's first chemical-testing company went bankrupt, he tried to stop animal shelters from adopting monkeys and beagles that chemicals were tested on. He wouldn't report spiked drugs to the Food and Drug Administration. Thanedar didn't even have the decency to condemn state Senator Patrick Colbeck (R-MI) who falsely claimed that one of Thanedar's opponents has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which supports Sharia law.

- Advertisement -

Thanedar claims to be a progressive. Is all of this supposed to be progressive? The problem with electing someone who isn't what he claims is his heart won't be in the fight, so he'll discard his campaign positions when politically expedient to do so. Thanedar doesn't have the ethical values, knowledge, experience, or progressive values to be the governor of Michigan.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ashu M. G. Solo is an interdisciplinary researcher and developer, electrical engineer, computer engineer, intelligent systems engineer, political and public policy engineer, mathematician, engineering entrepreneur, political writer, public (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

George W. Bush, Chickenhawk in Chief

Cheney the Chickenhawk

Defining "Rich"

Questioning State-Sanctioned Murder

Eight Kinds of Conservatives

Wasting Energy on Outdoor Lighting When It Isn't Dark Outside

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 