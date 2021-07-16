 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/16/21

Fascist Funder William Regnery Dead; A Grave to Piss On

I'm not one who does not speak ill of the dead. This maggot feeder white supremacist fascism funder deserves to rot in hell and be reviled, his grave desecrated. It might even make urination a protected first amendment free speech right.

Multimillionaire white supremacist William Regnery, who financed fascists and fascist, white supremacist organizations, has, happily, dropped dead and is now rotting in hell. May his burial place be added to a list of places where despicable people are buried for tourists to pee or spit or throw garbage on their graves. These ugly sociopaths deserve to have their graves given such treatment. There is not much that separates people like Regnery from other monsters in history.

Regnery also played a key role in founding and funding Council for National Policy Action (CNP Action) which was active in opposing COVID lockdowns.

But don't take my word about Regnery. Here's what Lance Williams of Reveal News wrote about Regnery, in his article The KKK apologists and anti-Semites who helped build the alt-right:

"If there's one person most responsible for resurgent white nationalism, it's William H. Regnery II.

The scion of a wealthy conservative family, he started and funded nonprofits and journals based on the idea that white people are under attack from inferior minorities.

And, in what he described as his crowning achievement, he turned over his National Policy Institute to Richard Spencer, who has become the public face of the new white nationalism movement that rode President Donald Trump's coattails over the last year.

As he moved from the GOP establishment to an "alt-right" mentor, Regnery has consorted with Ku Klux Klan apologists, anti-Semites and boosters of carving a white-only "ethnostate" out of the United States.

We profiled Regnery in a story last week."

At the Art Museum of Philadelphia there's usually a line to have a. photo taken in front of the Rocky statue. Forever an entrepreneur, I can imagine selling bottles of urine, poop (fresh or dried and powdered) and easy-release garbage for "consecration" of these vile burial sites. Of course there are also dead, dried out, preferably moldy flowers. It might be illegal to desecrate such memorials, but it would be an act of civil disobedience and perhaps, considering that the SCOTUS Citizens United decision treated money as speech, the use of urine or poop or garbage to desecrate such memorials might be considered "first amendment protected speech."

There's a place for conservatism, but no place should be tolerated for white supremacy, racism and the kind of hate that Regnery and his ilk have funded and encouraged.

Zenneke - magical pissing dog in Brussels
Zenneke - magical pissing dog in Brussels
(Image by James Cridland from flickr)   Details   DMCA

