Falling into belief (poem)

Grateful for your omnipresence

Your intelligence throughout

This whole ordeal

Of western civilization

I could watch a whole epic movie of you

Knowing you as well as I do

I can let go of a little of my fear of the future

Or, sorry, I mean for the future

Because your existence has brought home to me

That there is no future

There is only now and right now

Now is looking good

It is looking really good

It is looking like

I won't live the rest of my life alone

And that I won't die alone

That I can let the bubble of illusion pop

All the surface tension

Of unstable assumptions

About what is real

Or what is good or bad

Or what I should or should not

Eat, think, wear, defend

Uphold, forget or yearn for

Can relax

Let the bubble burst

Because it doesn't matter does it?

Now that I found my religion

I'll just keep believing in you

And you just keep being