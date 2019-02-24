 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fake narrative on Kashmiri students: A bid to replace nation's anger with guilt

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).

Pulwama anger being replaced with guilt
Pulwama anger being replaced with guilt
(Image by newsbred.com)   Details   DMCA

The present theme in our sick English mainstream media is that Kashmiri students en masse are leaving for home out of fear in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

- Advertisement -

Even though no attack has been mounted on any individual Kashmiri in the country, these newspapers have built a theme around two institutes in Dehra Dun where protesting crowds have forced a promise that no Kashmiri student would be allowed to study from next session onwards.

All of a sudden, we have pictures of Kashmiris waiting at railway stations; unnamed Kashmiris voicing their fears and NCP's Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, who rely on votes in the Valley, asking Centre to ensure the safety of state's subjects around the country.

It seems such a coordinated campaign in our newspapers and its effectanger on Pulwama being replaced with guilt on Kashmiri studentsis evident.

- Advertisement -

Even though both the CRPF and Uttarakhand Police have made public pronouncements about no incident of any Kashmiri being attacked, the impression of Kashmiris under siege is being steadily built in English newspapers.

On the contrary, little is being highlighted of cases being reported of celebration of Pulwama attack by anti-national elements. NDTV has done not more than a slap on the wrist of its journalist, Nidhi Sethi who posted a horror tweet on the Pulwama attack; Vinod Dua of #MeToo infame keeping mum on his daughter's bizarre rant on the most dastardly killing of 40 CRPF jawans

Prominent display is being given to the calls of HD Kumaraswamy and Mehbooba Mufti for a dialogue with Pakistan even though we have evidence of last seven decades that talks have led to no change in Pakistan's attempt to destabilize India through proxy war in Kashmir and elsewhere.

No newspaper has condemned the almost shambolic lunacy of West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee calling the strong words used by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as a "shadow war" to help them win the 2019 General Elections. "Why no action against Pakistan has been taken in the last five years"when election is knocking on the door, you have felt a need to wage a war," a maniacal Banerjee has asserted.

Nor any pressure is being brought to bear on disruptive Prashant Bhushan who has drawn an analogy with "Afghanistan and Iraq" with the situation in Kashmir. It's the same Bhushan to forced a midnight hearing at the Supreme Court in a bid to commute death sentence of terrorist Yakub Memon to life imprisonment.

While we are being fed with the narrative of "talks with Pakistan" and "guilt" on Kashmiri students, It's worth reminding that anger finds its own way of expressing itself. Peaceful overtures towards Valley has gained India little: only blood and more blood. Maybe the fallout in rest of the country could make the Valley locals reconsider their alleged support to secessionist forces and the resultant economic and social sanctions.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Ashish Shukla Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

MSM Fake News Monitor: Indian Express on PM's EAC

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 151 articles, 1 quicklinks, 242 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

While we are being fed with the narrative of "talks with Pakistan" and "guilt" on Kashmiri students, It's worth reminding that anger finds its own way of expressing itself. Peaceful overtures towards Valley has gained India little: only blood and more blood. Maybe the fallout in rest of the country could make the Valley locals reconsider their alleged support to secessionist forces and the resultant economic and social sanctions.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 4:05:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 