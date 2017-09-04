Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fake Views, and the Don's Brilliance

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steve Dustcircle     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 9/4/17

Author 76652
- Advertisement -

[Originally posted at SteveDustcircleUS.wordpress]

No matter how much of a political bubble you live in--purposely or coincidentally--you will have to deal with other points of views. You will inevitability cross paths with someone you will disagree with, or is quite vocal against your political ideologies.

Anyone who knows me knows I'm a liberal, a progressive, a left-winger. I'm caught somewhere in the middle of a triangle of views shared by the Democratic Party, the Green Party, and the Socialist Party.

Essentially, I'm for the rights of all people, as long as said people are not violating the rights, freedoms and happiness of the environment, animals, and other people or countries. However, even in "the land of free," I continuously meet people who wish to be against me based on my party affiliation, non-religious status, who I didn't vote for, or which non-profit I donate to.

- Advertisement -

Sometimes they're nonverbal about their disapproval. Sometimes, they kindly say they disagree. And sometimes they're simply hostile.

From flickr.com: March for Science, Washington, DC {MID-158417}
March for Science, Washington, DC
(Image by Becker1999)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

As of recent, I've become pretty frustrated. Not because people have different opinions, but because of the lack of knowledge; the ignorance. Some of these people you can hardly have a reasonable conversation with. You can hardly argue with someone that has their mind made up without the evidence to back it up.

This is where the brilliance of President Donald Trump comes in.

In January 2017, newly elected Donald Trump called CNN "fake news." The phrase went viral within all political circles. Anything a right-winger didn't like that was being reported, they'd retort that it was "fake news." However, if an opinion-based commentary TV show touted something one likes, they would call it "real news." Liberals used the terms liberally to make fun of such tactics. But regardless of the phrase being mocked, any journalism and reporting by any mainstream, non-Republican outlet is still called "fake news," and it's mostly done by the ignorant.

I say that they are ignorant because they are just not in the know. These types are the ones that Trump won over.

He shouts a cute little catch-phrase and the simple ones grab onto it, though they haven't watched any real journalism in months or years, let alone sit and watch a full presidential speech or candidacy debate. And anyone who nominally pays attention to the newspapers or news reports, Trump tried to get them to turn it off, just as us liberals have been trying to get people to turn off the most untrustworthy, biased news channel: Fox News. Instead, he wants all people who admire him to turn off their news channels--all of them.

What does this mean?

- Advertisement -

It means, without outside information, people cannot form their own opinions on their leader. Specifically, their fragile, narcissistic leader, who can face being fired for breaking any constitutional law or ethics rule. If you're ignorant of what he does, you can't condemn him. If you don't have the knowledge of his deeds, you cannot demand that he be fired or charged with a crime.

When people say that he is a horrible leader or a corrupt individual, his followers will rebuke you and be self-convincing when they tell you that you are wrong and that you're just being partisan. And for the learned individual that calls Trump out using things he has said or done, his minions will declare that you are quoting "fake news" and are touting lies.

Trump's brilliance shines through with this one move. And he repeats it. "Fake news!"

Everything is not only just possibly biased or twisted to lean left or right, but it's all fake.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.stevedustcircle.us

Steve Dustcircle spent thirteen years in and out of the ministry, having left Christianity for secular humanism. Originally from Chicago, he now resides in Columbus, OH with his frugal-life blogger wife Cynthia, and they have a cat, a turtle, and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Our Supposed Democracy

The Slanted, the Biased, and the Fake

Who We Elected Speaks Volumes About Our Hearts; We are still...

Death to Peacekeepers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 