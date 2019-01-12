 
 
Extraplanetary Extravagance

By Jim Hightower

1/12/19

From Other Words

Maintaining our bloated machine on earth costs over $700 billion a year. Trump wants to blast those costs into space.


Trump Space Force
(Image by You Tube Screenshot)   Permission   Details   DMCA

If you think our government's war policy has become out-of-this world cuckoo, consider the spaciness being proposed by the cosmonauts on Spaceship Trump.

Spending $700 billion a year on maintaining the five branches of the U.S. war machine (not counting the costs of actually fighting all the wars they get into) isn't enough, they now tell us. So prepare to soar -- militarily and budgetarily -- into a boundless war theater where none have gone before: Yes, outer space!

It seems that Captain Trump himself woke up one morning and abruptly announced that he was bored with the fusty old Army, Air Force, etc., so he wanted a shiny new sixth military branch to play with.

Queue the space music sound effects -- we're getting a "Space Force" to carry America's war-making power to a cosmic level.

Trump's loyal lieutenant, Mike "Yes-Man" Pence, promptly saluted, calling Trump's whim "an idea whose time has come." America's military leaders rolled their eyes at this folly, but they've since snapped to attention and are preparing to launch Cap'n Trump's grandiose space dreams.

In a melodramatic speech, Pence declared that the new Space Command will "seek peace, in space as on Earth." Hmmm... that's not very comforting.

However, he says he's thrilled that Trump's Space Force will be led by a four-star general, have its own bureaucracy with a multibillion-dollar budget, have a separate division to funnel money to corporate war contractors, and have its own snappy uniforms. Won't all that look great if Trump ever gets that big showy military parade he's been demanding as a tribute to his leadership as a cocktail-room warrior?

The Trumpeteers gush that this extra-planetary extravagance will attract "America's best and bravest" to serve as "war-fighters." Of course, their privileged families won't have to fight in any of the space wars they're dreaming up for other families to fight.

 

opednews.com

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Jim Hightower Social Media Pages:

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

Trump Hates the American Public -- Here's How He Reveals His Disdain

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


He's going to bankrupt the US ('course he could just EndTheFed) just like he bankrupted all his businesses. This jerk needs to go.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:17:54 PM

