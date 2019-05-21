 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Extinction Level Event

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Nationalgeographic.com)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

2020 could be the year, an event like 1932 when Republicans became strangers to public office. It could and should happen again. Let's review, Republicans did their level best to destroy Obamacare because denying the poor and the sick health care is a part of their philosophy. Asked to show their own version of healthcare Republicans stammer, "It's not ready yet, wait and see it will be wonderful." The simple bare boned fact is they have no healthcare plan and that is their healthcare plan.

Republicans have no education plan or infrastructure plan or energy plan. Republicans only have two plans, war for aggrandizement and tax cuts. The party that creates secret prisons overseas to deny suspects basic human rights has no respect for human life. Tax cuts for the wealthy and poverty for the poor. Build concentration camps and separate migrant families by putting children in cages that's their plan. What's their plan for climate change? Ignore it deny it and put industry hacks in cabinet level positions and change the way we report the facts.

The Republicans are a cynical farce, they have no vision. Greed isn't vision it's vice. Republicans get elected when voters don't turn out on election day. They rub their hands with glee when it snows or rains on election day. They do their best to jerrymander districts and they love to use wedge issues. "If you elect Obama, he's gonna take all your guns away! He'll let transsexuals run the Pentagon and he'll let Gays adopt children." Anti, anti, anti, anti-people, anti-healthcare, anti-constitution and anti-American.

- Advertisement -

You see, the Republican Party is pro-life. They believe in the sanctity of life. So, when they send thousands of American soldiers into Afghanistan and Iraq, they're pro-life. I mean, isn't it obvious? When they attempt to cut food stamps, they're pro-life. When they attempt to cut Healthcare, they're pro-life. When they cut school lunch programs, they're pro-life. Funny thing, when they try and overturn Roe versus Wade even the very best jerrymanderer in the whole of jerrymandering world hasn't figured out a way to jerrymander a district not to contain at least 50% women.

2020 is the year to make Republicans extinct. Mitch McConnell looks up from his tortoise shell and sees the meteor a comin. Devin Nunez could be the new monorail conductor at Disneyland Ted Cruz could join the space pirates as Gilligan on the SS Minnow. In 1932, the Republicans were repudiated and in 200 days we had a new economy, a new philosophy and a New Deal. The very idea after forty years Republicans are still trying to turn back the clock on women's rights ought to appall you. Their philosophy for the human race is F*CK everybody and let them all die. They don't give a sh*t about anyone but their own.

Overthrowing Roe versus Wade won't end abortion and the Republican's know it. It will end safe abortions for the poor and women of color. Their daughters in Montgomery or Vestavia Hills and their girlfriends in Gulf Shores will board a plane to Canada and be back home on Monday. Denying reproductive rights to the very people they accuse of having babies for profit. In 1969, the world population was 3.1 billion people in 2019 it's 7.7 billion and before you can sneeze it will be 8 billion. Okay, we've done the be fruitful and multiply bit, now let's try the stop and be sane method.

- Advertisement -

No one is having abortions for fun it is traumatic event and not something anyone wants repeated. The cynical sickness of men telling women what they can do with their bodies when after men put them in the situation is ideology right out of the middle ages and based primarily on the Gideon's Big Black Book of Fairy tales complete with genuine leatherette cover. The Constitution guarantees me religious freedom so why are laws based on a Biblical hodgepodge translated through half a dozen languages? If you don't believe in Abortions don't have one! If your book's agin it follow your book! The right to swing your arm stops at my nose. We've heard two years of complete and under Bullsh*t but when you use women's reproductive rights as a campaign strategy, You're finished in this country.

The Republican Party is a naked bankrupt old man with a crutch going up stairs. The louse in the White house is a symptom not a result. It's time for a new sheet of paper. This is 2019 and the American people will not tolerate the Christian Taliban and their disgusting tutelage. If they want to believe in wizards and witches and sticks turning into snakes that's their problem. But when they want to emerge from their tax-free Bingo halls and tell anyone how to live their lives. I say Enough!

You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go! - Oliver Cromwell

The Republican Party, the party of slime and the party of crime. The party of teaching morals they never learned themselves. The party of the poor will always be with us. The party of if you can't find a job it's your fault. The party of burn the planet to a cinder for a profit. The party of Ketchup as a vegetable. The Party is over.

"[Women need to realize that with] what they have in their hands there is no limit to what they could accomplish. The trouble is they let the capitalists make them believe they wouldn't be ladylike."
"- Mother Jones

The brontosaurus is extinct and so the Republicans should be, but it's alright to miss the brontosaurus.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Cox

Become a Fan
Author 17880

(Member since Jun 29, 2008), 91 fans, 565 articles, 2 quicklinks, 359 comments, 9 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

So long been good to know you

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:54:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 