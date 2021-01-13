Expulsion - A Question of Constitutional Law

Do Members of the House of Representatives up for expulsion vote in their own defense?

ARTICLE 1 SECTION 5 CLAUSE 2 US CONSTITUTION

This is the pertinent section pertaining to expulsion of members of Congress for behavior. This is where the 2/3rds vote of members is required to expel members for seditionist behavior. There seems to significant information on various Constitutional law sites about each Congress making up its own rules.

THE TEXT "Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behavior, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member."

A question for any Constitutional Law expert: When 32% of the House is involved in the SEDITIONIST CAUCUS - guilty by their own actions of trying to overthrow free and fair elections - a 2/3rds vote to expel becomes almost impossible- unless those members who are charged with actions prompting the expulsion proceeding are barred from voting in their own defense. So are members up for expulsion allowed to vote against their own expulsion? If only 68% of the membership is allowed to vote on the expulsion of one or all of the seditionist members it would require only 2/3rds of the remaining 296 members or 196 votes.

Click Here