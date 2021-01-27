Every mainstream. media outlet is helping Donald Trump's Impeachment Situation by Negative Framing

Every mainstream media outlet is helping Donald Trump's impeachment situation by negatively framing the outcome of the vote against impeachment called for by Rand Paul.
Imagine that in 2020 Rand Paul had called for a vote to decide whether the impeachment proceedings should proceed. Back then, only one Republican voted for impeachment-- Mitt Romney. Fifty two voted against it.
Yesterday, Five Republican Senators voted to proceed with impeachment. That a massive improvement over the impeachment in 2020.
It looks like 100% of the media are saying this is terrible news for the prospects of impeachment. But that's just one way to frame it.
I prefer to see that it another way. Already, before any evidence or testimony has been presented, five times as many Republican senators have voted in support of the impeachment process. That means that rather than needing seventeen votes, only twelve are needed. Or, to put it another way, the Senators are jurors in a trial. Now, only twelve more need to be convinced.
Compare that to the way the mainstream media are characterizing the impeachment situation as dire, perhaps even hopeless. That will embolden the 45 senators who are possibly persuadable.
Imagine if CNN, MSNBC, NYTimes, Washington Post etcetera were reporting that the result of the result was an incredible four hundred percent increase in support for impeachment. That could be a game changer.
This raises the question of WHY? Why do they frame so negatively?
They might argue that the numbers are everything. But I don't buy it. What do you think are their reasons?
