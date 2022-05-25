 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/25/22

Every Republican Voter is a Uvalde Massacre Accomplice With Bloodstained Hands

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by anna navrataroli)   Details   DMCA
 

"Where in God's name is our backbone?" Joe Biden asks.

It should be in congress and the Justice division of government

But Republican legislators sell their souls and lie as part of their jobs, to keep their jobs. And now it is almost a uniform truth that, all Republicans have enabled gun sellers to flood the nation with automatic weapons. Even the anti-Trump Republicans, who the Republican party now reviles, are guilty. They have blood on their hands.

Take Texas fascist idiot Greg Abbot, who has bragged about the number of gun owners in Texas. He says that this shooting was , incomprehensible. INCOMPREHENSIBLE? What a lying, despicable f*cking blood-on-his-hands idiot. His name should be mentioned as a guilty party at every funeral for the 21 victims.


Gov. Greg Abbott: Uvalde shooter 'horrifically, incomprehensibly' killed 14 students and teacher | F A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 14 children and one teacher dead on Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: FOX 13 Seattle)   Details   DMCA

Ted Cruz, one of the smartest idiots in congress, who, predictably offered his thoughts and prayers, suggested that people would take advantage of this and politicize this. Damn. I can't even type these words without gritting my teeth in disgust. His very words are political. Even saying "thoughts and prayers," has become a fraudulent shield for bloodstained hands politics.


(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

Sadly, I've written those words before. Vote for Republicans and YOU have blood on your hands. YOU.

There are some Republicans with the most blame-- elected legislators, the Supreme Court justices. Clarence Thomas, the senior justice, has perhaps the most blame. When he dies, and rots in hell and his gravestone needs routine urine removal maintenance, he should be remembered and reviled for his constant and predictable support for unrestricted gun sales, as well as his defecation on justice, the constitution and human rights.

Blame Fox News for fighting against reasonable gun regulations.

Blame the Billionaires with blood on their hands who fund the election of these enablers of mass murders of children

Blame the right wing think tanks who offer specious arguments and spokespeople attacking gun regulation.

Blame the small penis gun owners who put stickers on their pick-up trucks advocating for the Second Amendment.

And let's be clear. These are mostly white Christian European males who keep enabling the murders of so many children, who support the media and messaging that unleashes deranged gunmen. These are the pathetic losers who embrace replacement theory.

Enough is enough.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Agreed.

Every Republican but one in the House voted for the law requiring schools to advertise themselves as free-fire zones for mass shooters (the "Gun-Free School Zones Act") and a Republican president signed it into law.

The Empowering School Mass Shooters Act (as it would be called if truth in advertising laws applied to Congress) passed by voice vote in the Senate, but it was co-sponsored by a Republican (Strom Thurmond). Its initial sponsor was a Democrat -- you may have heard of him, he's currently the president of the United States -- but Republicans certainly share the blame.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:59:26 AM

Author 0
Joseph Aliaso

Author 523330
Most generalizations are false or truthy, including Mr. Rob Kall's. Some are addicted to controlling others, stealing what's not theirs, or starting wars for no good reason. Honest folk detest liars. Good people are accountable and assent the common good

Not everyone is convinced socialism is what Jesus would prefer. Christians are commune-ists, which is not quite the same as Belligerent Bolsheviks with hands dripping enemy's blood. For the record, Jesus disapproved of money changers in the Temple.

The money changers have always controlled others by deep deception. Every Member of Congress has missed the mark. Repenting is a good idea. Love will always be stronger in life than death. The Golden Rule is not on the Comex or LME, it's in your heart and soul; it will never tarnish or rust like Neil Young.

Jesus does not trust arrogant authorities who defile the Temple and print money that's counterfeit. If Jesus was born in the United States, would he join the political party that demands dead babies or loved children? God gave everyone a mind fit to think. Murder remains a mortal sin. Ancient Catholics like Nancy P. ought to know right from wrong. Joe B. too.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:03:47 AM

Author 0
Larry Robinson

Author 31953
With all due respect Rob, your article is filled with misinformation and completely misdirected. We have a problem with evil in the hearts of those who have no fear of God or the consequences of their evil. Law abiding citizens, the overwhelming majority of gun owners, do not go out committing mass murders with their firearms. The anti-liberty movement of the left always attacks the first line of defense against government tyranny which is our natural right to be armed.

You begin with a lie that "And now it is almost a uniform truth that, all Republicans have enabled gun sellers to flood the nation with automatic weapons."

The only automatic weapons legal to purchase for civilians in the United States are the ones that have been registered between 1934 and 1986. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an "assault rifle" (or automatic weapon) is a machine gun.

The young thug who purchased the two semi-automatic rifles went through a Federal background check. So no proposed background check expansion would have stopped the purchase. And his horrific actions could just as easily been accomplished with a $150-200 handgun.

All law abiding Americans should be armed to support liberty as our founders and even liberals (until recent years) openly stated.

"Certainly one of the chief guarantees of freedom under any government, no matter how popular and respected, is the right of citizens to keep and bear arms ... The right of citizens to bear arms is just one guarantee against arbitrary government, one more safeguard, against the tyranny which now appears remote in America but which historically has proven to be always possible." -- Hubert H. Humphrey Democratic Senator, 22 October 1959

"No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms. The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government" Thomas Jefferson, 1 Thomas Jefferson Papers, 334

Submitted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:15:47 AM

Author 0
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
While this massacre is a horrendous event, focusing on it is just another distraction like abortion or "PUTIN", a "shiny thing", causing people to ignore the crimes of the American Oligarchy -- that finances BOTH parties and which provided the guns.

In a civil society that really cared for one another, the shooter would have been identified years ago and been provided help (should I call it health care? maybe medicare for all?) to resolve his issues. In a truly civil society would he even have had "issues"?

Demanding we "Vote Blue No Matter Who" isn't going to change anything. The Oligarchy will still be there.

If the Democrats cared they would have done something about this years ago. Why pick on only Republican Voters? I'll condemn ALL voters. You are participating in a rigged game. The best "cheater" wins.

As long as the Oligarchy rules, we will all be terrified. At any moment any one of us might be forced to live on the beach.

There are no guarantees. There is no safe place. I don't own a gun -- yet -- but as civilization crumbles around me for the sole benefit of the Oligarchy, maybe it wouldn't be a bad idea.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:48:12 AM

Author 0
Larry Robinson

Author 31953
The Constitution does not give us the right to have weapons. Like speech it is an inalienable right that govt is bound to protect and not infringe upon. I have spent the past 60 plus years defending and promoting our natural rights against government tyranny (and the tyranny of the majority).

"The right to bear arms is not granted by the Constitution; neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The second amendment means no more than that it shall not be infringed by Congress, and has no other effect than to restrict the powers of the national government." -- The Supreme Court of the United States, in U.S. v. Cruikshank 1876

Submitted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:54:30 AM

Author 0
