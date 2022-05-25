Every Republican Voter is a Uvalde Massacre Accomplice With Bloodstained Hands



"Where in God's name is our backbone?" Joe Biden asks.

It should be in congress and the Justice division of government

But Republican legislators sell their souls and lie as part of their jobs, to keep their jobs. And now it is almost a uniform truth that, all Republicans have enabled gun sellers to flood the nation with automatic weapons. Even the anti-Trump Republicans, who the Republican party now reviles, are guilty. They have blood on their hands.

Take Texas fascist idiot Greg Abbot, who has bragged about the number of gun owners in Texas. He says that this shooting was , incomprehensible. INCOMPREHENSIBLE? What a lying, despicable f*cking blood-on-his-hands idiot. His name should be mentioned as a guilty party at every funeral for the 21 victims.



Gov. Greg Abbott: Uvalde shooter 'horrifically, incomprehensibly' killed 14 students and teacher | F A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 14 children and one teacher dead on Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott ...

Ted Cruz, one of the smartest idiots in congress, who, predictably offered his thoughts and prayers, suggested that people would take advantage of this and politicize this. Damn. I can't even type these words without gritting my teeth in disgust. His very words are political. Even saying "thoughts and prayers," has become a fraudulent shield for bloodstained hands politics.



Sadly, I've written those words before. Vote for Republicans and YOU have blood on your hands. YOU.

There are some Republicans with the most blame-- elected legislators, the Supreme Court justices. Clarence Thomas, the senior justice, has perhaps the most blame. When he dies, and rots in hell and his gravestone needs routine urine removal maintenance, he should be remembered and reviled for his constant and predictable support for unrestricted gun sales, as well as his defecation on justice, the constitution and human rights.

Blame Fox News for fighting against reasonable gun regulations.

Blame the Billionaires with blood on their hands who fund the election of these enablers of mass murders of children

Blame the right wing think tanks who offer specious arguments and spokespeople attacking gun regulation.

Blame the small penis gun owners who put stickers on their pick-up trucks advocating for the Second Amendment.

And let's be clear. These are mostly white Christian European males who keep enabling the murders of so many children, who support the media and messaging that unleashes deranged gunmen. These are the pathetic losers who embrace replacement theory.

Enough is enough.

