Europe's View of Trump

Reprinted from robertreich.org

European governments, preparing for a round of major summits with Donald Trump, are wary.

I spent much of the past week speaking with officials and cabinet ministers in Europe. All they wanted to talk about was Trump.

Here, in summary, are the most frequent remarks I heard from them, and from others in my travels, in rough order of frequency:

1. Trump is unstable, and we're not going to count on anything he says or commits to.

2. Trump doesn't support NATO or European integration.

3. Trump is actively encouraging racist nationalists in our country.

4. Trump is allied with Putin to bring Europe down.

5. There's no doubt Trump worked with Putin to win the U.S. presidential election.

6. If Trump's polls drop too low, he'll start a war in order to get Americans to rally around him. (Opinions varied on whether Trump's war would be with North Korea, Iran, terrorists in Nigeria, or an escalation in Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan.)

7. How did you Americans come to elect this ego-maniac? (Others called him an infant, moron, ignoramus, fool.)

8. He's another Berlusconi (or Franco, Mussolini, Salazar, Hitler).

9. We remember fascism. We never thought it would happen in America.

10. The world depends on American leadership. We're very worried.

My overall impression: Anti-Trump sentiment is even stronger in Europe than it is in the U.S. If Trump expects his European trip to give him a reprieve from his troubles at home, he's mistaken.

 

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

molly cruz

Most Europeans are informed by a culture much older and wiser than ours. Yet, we learned our worst habits from them. But they can see a con artist coming a mile away. We're still wet behind the ears when it comes to political shysters. The GOP, in my rather lengthy experience, has always been swindling the populace under the rubric of Patriotism.

This rocky road to Globalism is our "interesting times" the Chinese used to curse one another with. We want Unity and we don't. But just as the drops of oil on water eventually join one another in one big bubble, we're going there in any case. Some will have to be dragged kicking and screaming; because they have more to lose. And some, the downtrodden, are ready.

Our identities, our agendas will gradually merge; and reformists will be a thing of the past.

What will we do with ourselves?

Submitted on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 6:53:04 PM

