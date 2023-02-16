 
 
Escaping Duopoly

We have internalized belief in the two-party duopoly to the point that it is even ingrained even in habits of speech. We talk casually about "the other party" as if there could not possibly be more than one other

These are the only choices.
(Image by kirainet from flickr)   Details   DMCA
party. Experience with the duopoly confines our minds to a box and it takes effort merely to think outside of that box.

It seems ironic then that among people who do focus on voting methods, just the opposite problem also persists. Experts forget or perhaps just deny that there even is a two-party duopoly. This finds expression in the hope that we will automatically escape from the duopoly if we just adopt another voting system such as instant runoff voting (IRV) or approval voting.

IRV does avoid at least the most common forms of the spoiler effect, a problem that is clearly a barrier for small political parties. But while avoiding that effect surely is a step in the right direction, it is hard to ignore that after more than a century since IRV was adopted in Australia, that country still retains basically a two-party system. Avoiding the spoiler effect does improve elections by helping to avoid electing the least popular major-party candidate, but there is little evidence to suggest that adopting IRV will end the two-party duopoly.

Approval voting is yet another alternative system that appears promising. It clearly accommodates elections with many candidates and like IRV it avoids the most common forms of the spoiler effect even including ones that afflict IRV. But compared to IRV, approval voting has suffered from less promotion and it has fewer adherents; it has no record of being widely tested in Australia or elsewhere; BAV likewise suffers even to a greater degree from these deficiencies. While it is not impossible that with years of serious approval voting will be successful than IRV in encouraging additional parties; but that hope alone is no reason to feel much confidence. But until there being such an experiment it seems that we are limited to thinking carefully about what we should expect with approval voting.

Both approval voting and IRV do have a great appeal, in large part because each system welcomes voters to express how they feel about any or all of the candidates (even elections more than just two). But this freedom is of little value in elections that in fact include only two candidates. And it is clear that any transition away from duopoly must surely start with an electoral win by a minor-party candidate. At some time we simply must get off the dime and take that first step. And unfortunately, a single win by a third party will probably not be enough to reshape the attitudes of voters, particularly if that comes only many years after a new voting system is adopted. If a win seems merely a freak accident, voter expectations will not likely change.

As we have noted (see for example the previous article), unless voters can effectively express opposition as well as support for candidates, the voting system gives a significant bias favoring the very well known candidates. And whenever there is a two-party duopoly the most famous candidates will most likely be from the two dominant parties. The imbalance in many voting systems (those that are not balanced) presents a serious hurdle to to clear for other candidates but one might argue that even without balance it may still may be possible for a voting system to clear that hurdle.

Why there is resistance to allowing votes against candidates is a mystery, at least to me; perhaps it is just a resistance to change. The wishful thinking is that these other systems are good enough no doubt does play a role as well. But a priori, it does not seem impossible that there is some yet unnoticed magic in IRV or in approval voting that will some day allow minor parties to grow into viable competitors. But if so, there surely there must be a first such election. In that election, contrary to historical experience and everyone's expectations, a third party candidate wins. As noted before, even this might not be enough to make a dent in voter expectations, but surely it is necessary for there to be a first win by a minor party. So let us think about that particular and extremely surprising election.

Let's first consider such an election using IRV. If experience is any guide, voters will mostly ignore the campaigns of minor-party candidates. Such candidates may appear on the ballot but that seems to voters as a mere formality, nothing more than a pretense at elections being open to everyone. In any event, information about these candidates is not widely reported and it may even take an extraordinary effort for a voter to learn much about them. Despite this, there will probably be a few voters who do submit ballots showing a top preference for one of these minor-party candidates. And there will probably even be a few voters who, as a matter of principle, show a preference for any of the minor party candidates to either of the two (or three if there is a spoiler) major-party candidates. But even these few voters know themselves to be actually tilting at windmills. They are well aware that their most-favored candidates have no realistic prospects of winning the election, so in most cases, even these voters will express on their ballots a first preference for one of the major candidates.

When the IRV ballots are counted, all of the minor-party candidates will first be eliminated. Ultimately, the only question remaining is which of the two major-party candidates is preferred by the larger number of voters and so a major party candidates will win. What this shows is that with a polarized electorate, there will be no first election with IRV that marks the end of duopoly politics. And without a first there can be no second, etc. The duopoly will be maintained.

Turning now to using approval voting for this same election, we might recall that like IRV, approval voting suffers from a somewhat altered form of spoiler effect. A voter in an approval voting election is allowed to vote in favor of any number of candidates; however a voter is only allowed to vote against only a single candidate. This limitation to only one vote of opposition can force voters of like mind to split their opposition votes between two or more candidates they find equally unsatisfactory. This splitting of votes creates a problem very closely resembling the spoiler effect.

In exercising this option of voting against a candidate (which capitalizes on the subterfuge of voting approval for all of the other candidates), it should be noted that the voter sacrifices the opportunity of expressing any opinion at all about the other candidates; this makes the option seem an unlikely choice but that is only when viewed from the context of there are many candidates. For elections with only two candidates, voting for all the other candidates amounts to simply voting for the one other candidate, something many plurality voters do quite frequently.

An example with three candidates is particularly interesting and that is the electorate that is commonly used to illustrate the spoiler effect in a plurality election. In addition to the two major-party candidates there is a third, independent candidate, perhaps a disappointed Democratic politician who competed for the Democratic party's nomination but lost. Republicans of course vote for the Republican candidate. And most Democrats vote for both of the Democratic candidates (one running as a Democrat and the other who is masquerading as an independent). From examining the ballots, this miight be explained as the Democrats choosing to cast a vote against the Republican candidate. But it is likely that the Democratic voters honestly support both of the other candidates and were, in their own minds, simply voting honestly; it seems doubtful that many were even aware their ballot might be interpreted as a vote against the Republican, though they probably would be quite comfortable with that interpretation.

Might this example generalize in the sense of there being essentially two Republicans competing with two Democrats? Or perhaps to one Republican running against three or four Democrats? It does seem possible and in either instance the election could result in a tie. These situations would likely be rare, but if approval voting is adopted, some planning is need for handling these awkward situations. But however these odd events are handled, these situations provide an opportunity for a very technical win by an independent candidate. In a very real sense they only affect the question of which duopoly candidate will win.

In the example election, now held using approval voting (rather than IRV) he major-party candidates compete with one or more minor party candidates. For the majority of voters, the situation is like that with IRV; the minor party candidates are mere footnotes. The ballots, for the most part, will profess approval of just candidates from one of the two major parties. A small number of ballots will likely also show approval of one or more of the minor-party candidates but not in significant number compared to the many votes in favor of either of the major-party candidates. In the very few cases where voters have formed an opinion, a negative opinion is apt to be as common as a positive one, but in these cases of heartfelt opposition, the voter can do no more than to join the majority of other voters, indicating (falsely in this instance) to having no opinion about the minor party candidate.

So again, as with IRV, for this election which is assumed to provide the first win by a minor party, the only winner will be one of the two major-party candidates. We have to conclude that, as with IRV, approval voting offers little hope for ending duopoly politics. And without ending the duopoly, these two alternatives offer little hope of much change beyond a reduction in the frequency with which the spoiler effect corrupts our elections (by allowing the wrong duopoly candidate to win election).

The point here is that in order to end duopoly politics, a voting system has to offer a polarized electorate some way to get off the dime and start (actually, in reasonably frequent elections) to elect a candidate that is not from the two major parties. Voters need to be convinced that the minor party candidates are possible winners, even if not probable. Fortunately there is very good reason to believe that BAV can do that.

There are two important keys to this potential from adopting BAV. One key is balance, allowing voters to express opposition to a candidate as easily as support. The other is for the voting system to be evaluative, asking voters to merely to express their opinion about the candidates on their own, rather than in comparison to other candidates.

Whether BAV can produce third-party wins frequently enough or soon enough to change the way voters think about minor-party prospects is, for now, guesswork. That is in large part a question about voter psychology so it will take real-world experience using BAV in elections to find out.

Paul Cohen

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "Balanced Voting"

The Level Election Playing Field (Article) 01/27/2023
Star-like Voting (Article) 01/09/2023
Balanced Approval Limitations (Article) 12/14/2022
View All 86 Articles in "Balanced Voting"
Series: "Ranked Voting"

Reflections on Voters (Article) 11/21/2022
Words Perpetuating the Two-Party System (Article) 10/24/2022
Obstruction of Voter Expression (Article) 10/01/2022
View All 28 Articles in "Ranked Voting"

Paul Cohen

In the article we observed that whenever there is a two-party duopoly the most famous candidates will most likely be from the two dominant parties. So we might expect that very famous sports or entertainment figures would have a great edge in politics, and indeed it is not hard to think of examples of this. 

But there is a feature of the way humans think that keeps this inherited fame from being as influential as it might otherwise be.  This feature is often illustrated by a common experience. We get up and walk out of the room to do something but when we arrive in the other room we have forgotten why we came there.  It's that door between the two rooms that did that to us.  Our brains are structured to think in different frames of reference and by going to the other room we moved, mentally as well as physically, to a different frame.  
Considering elections, our minds are in a different frame of reference than when we watch  sporting event or a comedy performance.  It is not impossible to carry over impressions from one frame to another, but that does not happen automatically and we tend to be cautious about allowing it.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 10:08:37 AM

William WAUGH

Your comment appears wider than my screen. Here's a copy of it in a format that allows computers to fold your lines of text so people can read them:

In the article we observed that whenever there is a two-party duopoly the most famous candidates will most likely be from the two dominant parties. So we might expect that very famous sports or entertainment figures would have a great edge in politics, and indeed it is not hard to think of examples of this.

But there is a feature of the way humans think that keeps this inherited fame from being as influential as it might otherwise be. This feature is often illustrated by a common experience. We get up and walk out of the room to do something but when we arrive in the other room we have forgotten why we came there. It's that door between the two rooms that did that to us. Our brains are structured to think in different frames of reference and by going to the other room we moved, mentally as well as physically, to a different frame.

Considering elections, our minds are in a different frame of reference than when we watch sporting event or a comedy performance. It is not impossible to carry over impressions from one frame to another, but that does not happen automatically and we tend to be cautious about allowing it.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 2:36:00 PM

Paul Cohen

I did paste the comment into the "first comment" form provided to authors. I'm sure I have done that before without producing the long lines. I'm not sure why that happened this time, but thanks for fixing it.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 5:45:33 PM

Zara Blandig

We are trapped in a very undemocratic system that is controlled by the worst corporate and pentagon power abuse. Allows for the mass killing and death of people in the name of empire and profit for money. The proxy wars, the wars, the environmental destruction, domestically ther are millions of homeless and hungry. There is terrible medical care for most people. There is unbridled greed foolishness, and hate

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 2:01:27 PM

Zara Blandig

Both repuklicans and democrats support bidens insane Proxy war. Trump takes, the cake. Trump's plan for a 2nd term reportedly includes firing squads, hangings, and group executions Sadly, not hyperbole. The man is insane. s.yahoo.com/trumps-plan-2n The mainstream media tells us that Trump and Biden are the only choices for 2024. It is obsessed with balloons. Supports an ongoing escalating, insane proxy war. Ignores major railway catastrophes. The usa is insane. Out of control inflation from the proxy war. Mass homelessness

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 2:18:43 PM

William WAUGH

Sass argues on Youtube [1] (34 min total) that IRV Hare is worse than choose-one plurality. One of his points is that at least choose-one doesn't literally ignore ballots.

The Yee diagrams [2] for IRV Hare show that it is chaotic. Because of this, I see it as hardly better than random selection of the winner.

If the citizens of the US want their children and grandchildren to survive and if said citizens get to use BAV or Approval, the only rational vote under either of those systems is to oppose every candidate from the two parties that are currently the major ones and give full support to everyone else who is the least bit acceptable. If a Hitler runs, he should be opposed, and so should a Mussolini, but any candidate with a hint of morality (which inherently excludes the Duopoly) should draw full support from rational voters who are in favor of survival. Under the current political conditions, the middle option in BAV is almost never preferable to the extremes.

[1] [link]

[2] [link]

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 2:28:26 PM

William WAUGH

I don't know whether US voters by and large have the mental ability to grasp a hybrid system with a Llull-like stage and a score tiebreaker, but I suspect that cases are possible where BAV would permit minority rule and the hybrid would prevent it. I don't have examples, but I think that people better at math than I am could come up with some.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 2:44:05 PM

Paul Cohen

There is some reason to worry that a candidate with very little visibility to the voters might win by default if the other candidates come up with negative or near-zero net vote tallies. A way to avoid this would be to require a candidate to receive a minimum number of non-abstentions. There are nice ways to accomplish this through an adjustment in the computation of the net vote count.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 5:56:00 PM

Blair Gelbond

As a species we may need to "hit the wall" - no, make that multiple walls - before we experience enough remorse to change our ways.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 12:25:14 AM

William WAUGH

I'm not sure how remorse sums up across the entire population of the species, or where the total is going to be recorded, understood, or acted on, but I'm concerned that a few people who have more power than others are going to push global conditions so far outside the envelope of survivability that they drive the species to early extinction, if the rest of us don't separate them from their special political power, and like yesterday.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 11:33:47 PM

Blair Gelbond

Hi William,

Thanks for your reply.

My working premise is that during the next 40 years or so, there will be a massive collapse - which will naturally include earth-ecology, as well as political and economic systems.

I think, given the momentum of power in our Earth-system, it is unlikely that we will be able to "separate them [the power-mongers] from their special political power," as you put it.

A tremendous wake-up call will be needed.

In coming to these conclusions, I draw on the following resources:

Sacred Demise by Carolyn Baker

Choosing Earth (and Awakening Earth) by Duane Elgin

Radical Regeneration by Andrew Harvey and Carolyn Baker

Philip Pease

Some years ago I came across an app that asked my opinion about the ideas/policies that the various political parties were pushing. The questionnaire gave a description of each proposal and asked if I was for or against. The result gave me which party was closest to my answers in ranked order (with percentages for each party).

At the time I had only considered the Democrat or Republican party candidates; but the program said that the Green party is the closest match to my views. I voted the Green party for many elections (until Trump vs Biden when I voted for Biden because he was for taking action on climate change).

I wonder if in some future what might work better is the people voting on issues being proposed instead of individuals. Imagine if a balanced budget was mandated and people voted on tax rates on various income levels and then voted on where the money is allocated. We would still have representatives who would act more like lobbyists urging we the people to support their positions. The people would still vote on their representatives; but instead of we the people urging politicians to support our positions they would be urging we the people to support their positions.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 10:36:06 AM

Paul Cohen

A former Senator from Alaska, Mike Gravel, ran for the Democratic party nomination for president a few years ago. I recall at a caucus meeting someone turning to me and asking, who is he? Gravel lost of course as I suspect even he expected. And his campaign was little noticed. But to the extent that anyone heard about him is campaign was entirely about promoting the idea of a citizen initiative at the Federal level. Of course Alaska and many other states do provide for that.

I suspect that is about as far toward voting on issues would be practical. Few voters have time to learn all of the details of legislation that is presented to Congress every year. Not even our Senators and Representatives seem to be able (or willing) to do that for the bills they pass.

My own leaning would be for a more fluid election process. Many of the founders had hoped to avoid political parties at all, fearing the very kind of politics we now have. I think that allowing many political parties would achieve much the same thing as having no parties and I do believe that by adopting BAV we would stand a good chance of achieving that.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 11:22:22 AM

William WAUGH

Yes, I think voting on budgets and issues by the public at large is a good idea.

Let's have a nationwide vote on whether the gov't should be allowed to interfere in the political struggles that happen in other countries. Let's have one on whether US military aggression should receive more money support or more GHG allocation than the military forces of other countries get.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 11:27:38 PM

Blair Gelbond

Philip,

Your words appear to be valid at one level and less so, at another.

I say this because you seem to be presuming that we will not need to endure a massive collapse in the coming decades. You do not take into account the strong possibility of a wide-ranging fascist-type response to things falling apart, promising law and order: solutions to the huge climate refugee issues that can be predicted and an end to looting and protests.

Nor do you factor in the presence of extra-terrestrial or inter-dimensional beings.

Perhaps, after the collapse - assuming we can slowly rebuild what we have lost - there will be space for your ideas to become a reality.

May I recommend The Day After Disclosure as one facet of the reality we may be facing? Also, my comment to William Waugh on this thread.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 11:36:08 AM

William WAUGH

Every voting system for a single winner makes some kind of comparison among the candidates to decide the winner. In thinking about a system, we can validly see this as a pairwise comparison, even if it is not couched that way in the description of the voting system. The winner does better than every other candidate by some measure. BAV uses a single round of tallying, and in systems like that, I say we can fully understand the significance of a single vote by looking at what it does to some kind of standings among the candidates by their pairs. If for example, the candidates are A, B, C, and D and I vote A+, B+, D-, then my vote affects the (C, A) pair against C, the (C, B) pair against C, and the (C, D) pair in favor of C. My vote has not been neutral toward C's possibility to win. The presence or absence of my vote from the tally could change C's position in the outcome among the positions as winner, tied for the win, or loser. I think that lying to voters about the effects of their votes is likely to backfire.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 11:56:47 PM

Paul Cohen

While it is possible to think about any ballot as having all of those pair-wise consequences, that does not imply that each voter must be forced to consider each of those pair-wise tradeoffs. Clearly there is much less much less effort for a voter to consider each candidate alone rather than for the voter to consider all of the pairs of voters. And examples like approval voting and BAV show that extracting this kind of detail from each voter is not necessary.

In the end, an election only has to determine the aggregate thinking of voters and that does not necessarily require such great detail from each individual. If experts want to sort through the statistics afterwards to deduce the aggregate pairwise preferences there is nothing to stop them.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 6:43:46 AM

Blair Gelbond

Hi Paul,

I do not believe that thinking in terms of "business as usual" will meet the realities we are, and will be, facing.

A LONG-TERM VIEW:

"As a first step people will need to communicate their despair that the global ecology cannot be restored, their resentments tor broken dreams of material prosperity, and their unwillingness to make sacrifices.

"After a cathartic process of learning, communication, reconciliation and restoration, people will be ready to act with the level of energy, creativity, and cooperation our circumstances demand."

Duane Elgin, Choosing Earth

****

Edgar Morin gives voice to the questions and objections any thoughtful person must raise:

"Will the struggle for the survival of humankind be transformed into the struggle for the birth of humanity? unconsciousness, one more time, not settle our destiny?"

Then he offers this invitation: "Admit that the situation is logically hopeless," he suggests - for...

"if the situation is logically hopeless, this indicates that we

"Always and everywhere, domination and exploitation have prevailed over mutual assistance and fellowship. Until now, religions of love and ideologies of brotherhood have brought more hatred and disagreement than love and fellowship.

"Throughout history, madness and unconsciousness have more often than not swept away reason and consciousness. Why should folly and unconsciousness, one more time, not settle our destiny?"

Then he offers this invitation: "Admit that the situation is logically hopeless," he suggests - for...

"if the situation is logically hopeless, this indicates that we have arrived at a logical threshold at which the need for change and the thrust toward complexification can allow for the transformations that could bring metasystems into being.

"It is when a situation is logically impossible that novelty and creativity, which always transcend logic, can arise. Thus, it is when the chemical organization of groups of millions of molecules became impossible that a living auto-eco-organization first appeared."

****

Morin goes on to say that what is needed is:

a mental revolution "of considerably greater proportions than the Copernican revolution."

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 11:47:11 AM

Paul Cohen

I would like to think the situation is not hopeless but that is at least questionable. Still, living in dispair is pretty unpleasant so I'd rather proceed as if there is good reason for hope.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 2:51:48 PM

Blair Gelbond

Paul,

Thank you.

I believe you have misunderstood what I was saying- a part of which is that joy and despair can coexist.

Brief Video:

work that reconnects.org/ resource/ joanna- macy- befriending- your- despair/

**

From an article on Macy's work:

"Feelings of pain for our world are natural and healthy.

"Pain is morbid only if denied. Disowning our pain makes it dysfunctional, resulting in numbness and feelings of isolation and impotence."

Repressed pain, Macy believes, makes us seek out scapegoats and turn to depression and self-destruction.

Information alone is not enough. Great quantities of information are available about the state of nature and human societies""far more than any single person can grasp.

"Terrifying information about the effects of nuclear pollution or environmental destruction," writes Macy, "can drive us deeper into denial and feelings of futility, unless we can deal with the responses it arouses in us."

The question is, Can we better integrate this information in our psyches to make appropriate responses more likely? In my book Invisible Nature I show that we must actually witness with our senses, and not merely know about, the consequences of our own actions to be able to respond to them.

Unblocking repressed feelings releases energy and clears the mind. Macy writes, "Repression is physically, mentally, and emotionally expensive; it drains the body, dulls the mind, and muffles emotional responses." Unblocking our despair can lead to catharsis and release energy in us.

Unblocking our pain for the world reconnects us with the larger web of life. Something more than catharsis takes place when we unblock our distress over the slow destruction of the planet. Our concerns for other people, other species, habitats, the whole living planet, and perhaps the cosmos that lie at the heart of this distress reveal our connections to the greater world. Those connections integrate us into the web of life and the cosmos.

"As we move through this suffering, we reach the underlying matrix of our lives," Macy says.

Unblocking these feelings mustn't be done for the purpose of catharsis alone. Catharsis would then be merely a personal undertaking that pays little heed to the interconnections and larger suffering at the heart of our concerns. As we instead suffer along with the world, we recognize that there is not only pain:

"There is also wonder, even joy, as we come home to our mutual belonging""and there is a new kind of power."

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 5:18:55 PM

Philip Pease

As an example of how the duopoly works - a few elections ago my local CBS affiliate ran a piece on the money raised by the candidates for governor in my state of Maryland. The graphic they showed, and their message was that the Democrat had raised more money than the Republican candidate. Actually there were 6 candidates on the ballot for governor. The viewpoint of this news station presented to viewers was there was only 2 candidates; the other 4 did not exist.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 8:53:48 AM

Paul Cohen

The scales are tipped so much to favor those two front runners that the other four don't stand a chance. That is why we need to adopt a balanced system like BAV.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 2:42:14 PM

