Escape from America: 90 Countries and Counting



Jonathan

(Image by Linh Dinh) Details DMCA



With my Escape from America series, I've interviewed American ex-pats who have settled in Mexico, the Philippines, Hungary, Costa Rica, Brazil or England, etc., but you're constantly escaping from one country to the next, with the goal of experiencing all 180 of them! What made you choose such an unusual lifestyle, and how did you prepare yourself for it?



No preparation whatsoever and, in fact, no plan. I'd had what's called a 'liquidity event' back in NYC. Two, actually: a startup sale and then an IPO. Which just means I don't have to work again if I don't want to. I was burnt out. 15 years of 10 hour days, grinding towards some pointless goal of accumulation. When I cashed out I wasn't sure what to do next.



I looked around and decided it was time to leave NYC and the US in general. The path the country was heading down was pretty obvious to anyone willing to look.



So I threw a bunch of stuff in storage. Locked up the apartment. And left. That was 2017 and I've only returned now and then: for weddings or near-deaths. I hope to never have to return permanently.



