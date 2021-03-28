The Peculiar Human Gnaw has overtaken all of life
|
Environmental Ethics Two
|
The Peculiar Human Gnaw has overtaken all of life
PhD in Continental Philosophy. Teach Political Philosophy at Zeppelin University Friedrichshafen, Germany.
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Alien Invaders and the Ethic of the Earth
The Metaphysics of Revolution
Are We Fascist Yet?
The End of Anarchy and The Solidification of the Global Class
Epstein, Faction, and Neopatrimonialism
The End of History: Thirty Years Later
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?