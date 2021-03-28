Environmental Ethics Two

The Peculiar Human Gnaw has overtaken all of life

Or was it always to be so?

In more Halcyon days

Every hunger was checked by another

Until Consumption reduced nature's maw

into a tiny red sack of paroxysmal fury

The First Commandment: Feed Naked Ape

Even the Sun must be brought down, ever closer

For the warmth of Gaia only heats up to slowly fade

And towering in power resplendent is Homo Loquens blithely chattering away his implosive doom