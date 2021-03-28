Environmental Ethics III

OpEdNews Op Eds 3/28/2021 at 10:12 AM EDT H4'ed 3/28/21



Hades abducting Persephone.

All loosen the golden reins of Helios

and arraign the ancient nymphs of the half-hidden alcoves

for all will be measured to new oblivion

and fitted to Faustian forgetfulness

Night shall be cast away under the glare of Argus-Eyed cities

And days shall rush by withered by productive rhythms

And there will be no song, no feast, no true fecundity

For the Lyre is unstrung and rusted

The Banquet tables lain bare

For Today Persephone shall be crowed queen of the underworld forever

(Article changed on Mar 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT)