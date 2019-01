- Advertisement -

This democracy makes possible prosperity without freedom.

-- Jurgen Habermas





Constantly we are collapsing. Constantly we are fixing.

-- Vaclav Smil





I define modernism as any attempt by modern men and women to become subjects as well as objects of

modernization, to get a grip on the modern world and make themselves at home in it.

-- Marshall Berman





Extreme poverty is being eradicated, and the world is becoming middle class.

--Steven Pinker

