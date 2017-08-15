- Advertisement -

Endgame: How President Trump

will go Down

- Advertisement -

- Joel D. Joseph 2017

Mr. Joseph was an attorney for the Federal Election Commission, represented Presidential Candidate Eugene McCarthy and more than 60 member of Congress in federal legal proceedings. He is author of Black Mondays: Worst Decisions of the Supreme Court.

Six months from now the Trump administration will be gone. Donald Trump, Jr., former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, first son-in-law Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Roger Stone and Carter Page will be indicted by a federal grand jury. Donald Trump will pardon them all. Facing the likelihood on impeachment, President Trump will resign.

- Advertisement -

(This signed, limited edition print is available from www.partisanartisan.com)

The Indictments

Indictments are easy. They don't take much evidence. The former Chief Judge of New York State, Sol Wachtler, said thirty years ago that district attorneys have so much influence on grand juries that "by and large" they could get them to "indict a ham sandwich." Special Counsel Robert Mueller won't be indicting any ham sandwiches, but he will be able convince a federal grand jury to indict many members of the Trump entourage.

General Flynn and Jarod Kushner will be indicted for lying and omitting information on FBI form 86, the form used to get a security clearance. Both omitted mentioning that they met with Russian agents. Attorney General Sessions perjured himself before Congress when he denied Russian contacts. All of the Trump entourage could be indicted under the Logan Act and for soliciting campaign contributions from foreign citizens.

In addition, General Flynn and Paul Manafort could also be indicted for failing to register and report on their representation of foreign countries. Flynn got paid handsomely for representing Turkey's interests. Manafort was paid obscenely for representing the interests of Russia and Ukrainians supported by Russia. Neither reported these foreign ties as required by federal law.

- Advertisement -

The Logan Act

The Logan Act provides, "Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both." It appears that all of Trump's associates and relatives, named above, could be indicted under the Logan Act. There have been very few prosecutions under this law, passed by the First Congress in 1789. But the First Congress, made up of many of our Founding Fathers, knew how to avoid the influence of foreign nations. We should honor them by enforcing the Logan Act.

Campaign Law Violations

Next Page 1 | 2