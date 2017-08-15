Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Endgame: How President Trump will go Down

Headlined to H1 8/15/17

Endgame: How President Trump

will go Down

- Joel D. Joseph 2017

Mr. Joseph was an attorney for the Federal Election Commission, represented Presidential Candidate Eugene McCarthy and more than 60 member of Congress in federal legal proceedings. He is author of Black Mondays: Worst Decisions of the Supreme Court.

Six months from now the Trump administration will be gone. Donald Trump, Jr., former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, first son-in-law Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Roger Stone and Carter Page will be indicted by a federal grand jury. Donald Trump will pardon them all. Facing the likelihood on impeachment, President Trump will resign.


Trump's Russian Roulette
(Image by Joel D. Joseph)   Permission   Details   DMCA
(This signed, limited edition print is available from www.partisanartisan.com)

The Indictments

Indictments are easy. They don't take much evidence. The former Chief Judge of New York State, Sol Wachtler, said thirty years ago that district attorneys have so much influence on grand juries that "by and large" they could get them to "indict a ham sandwich." Special Counsel Robert Mueller won't be indicting any ham sandwiches, but he will be able convince a federal grand jury to indict many members of the Trump entourage.

General Flynn and Jarod Kushner will be indicted for lying and omitting information on FBI form 86, the form used to get a security clearance. Both omitted mentioning that they met with Russian agents. Attorney General Sessions perjured himself before Congress when he denied Russian contacts. All of the Trump entourage could be indicted under the Logan Act and for soliciting campaign contributions from foreign citizens.

In addition, General Flynn and Paul Manafort could also be indicted for failing to register and report on their representation of foreign countries. Flynn got paid handsomely for representing Turkey's interests. Manafort was paid obscenely for representing the interests of Russia and Ukrainians supported by Russia. Neither reported these foreign ties as required by federal law.

The Logan Act

The Logan Act provides, "Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both." It appears that all of Trump's associates and relatives, named above, could be indicted under the Logan Act. There have been very few prosecutions under this law, passed by the First Congress in 1789. But the First Congress, made up of many of our Founding Fathers, knew how to avoid the influence of foreign nations. We should honor them by enforcing the Logan Act.

Campaign Law Violations

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


The complete corruption of our electoral/political process has created the result desired by the 1%, which is to put on the ballots only the candidates vetted and approved by the 1%. That was the case in the 2016 Presidential election in which the only candidates who had any chance of winning were those of the two major political parties. Of course, the Democratic Party utilized fraud to keep Sanders off the ballot and put its neocon/neoliberal candidate on the ballot, an offense that should have resulted in criminal prosecution. But never mind..the elites are exempt from prosecution. I lay out this background in order to point out that the "removal" of Trump will not solve the terrible problem with which we are faced. In fact, it would not even address the problem. Those who genuinely want a government that will represent the interests of the people need to focus on how to create a political party that will do so. Neither of the current major political parties will do so. The corrupt Democratic Party is celebrating the fact that it has Trump to serve as a distraction from the fraud it committed on the people of this Country. Don't play their game. Focus on the formation of a new progressive party. The removal of Trump is not an "endgame" at all.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 5:48:31 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


Correct and stated perfectly. If Trump weren't so pathologically unpredictable and had as well vetted a history of neocon and neoliberal loyalty as Clinton, the ham sandwich would still have a better chance of being indicted.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 7:05:43 PM

Ron Madden

Author 505253

(Member since Apr 8, 2016)


I think the only chance there is in this country (at this time) of forming "a new progressive party" is if Bernie Sanders decides to do lead one. Like it or not, there simply is not enough mainstream support for any other individual or group of individuals (nor the momentum) to do so otherwise. New parties do not materialize out of thin air as the result if wishful thinking.

And such a movement, if Sanders would (at his age) deign to lead one, would meet with such "fire and fury" from the media, business community, and the vast universe of knee-jerk conservatives, that it would take a miracle to pull it off.

Which I would not necessarily rule out at this juncture in world history.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 7:14:52 PM

Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 1, 2009)


Mueller may have powers to gather data and empanel a grand jury, but cannot indict 45. His track record and impartiality can only be described as a bad joke. The author has no clue about the reality of the power structure in place. Republicans control every sector of government in nearly every state and at the federal level.

This is not 45's end game, only its beginning. Russia is CNN's shitburger, and nothing more.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 6:22:08 PM

Ron Madden

Author 505253

(Member since Apr 8, 2016)


Thanks. But is there any chance of Pence, Ryan & McConnell going down with them? If not, we're in for much more damage than Trump could possibly have done on his own. Because there will be neither obstruction nor distraction to much of their agenda. Our only hope will be a rout in 2018, which unfortunately would, itself, at best just re-establish the "Establishment". The income inequality issue would continue to go unaddressed in any meaningful way.

And it's my belief that this is what cause the problem to begin with.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 6:42:29 PM

Free Oregon

Author 65155

(Member since May 14, 2011)


Lavrentiy Beria: "Show me the man and I'll find the crime."


Mueller is accelerating collapse of the US empire. As went the USSR, so will go the USA.



Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 8:03:18 PM

