END OF YEAR REFLECTIONS ON CHINA VERSUS USA/WEST, USING HIGH TECH AS A METAPHOR. NO TEXT, JUST AD LIB OBSERVATIONS STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART. A COMBO CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND + CHINA TECH NEWS FLASH! REPORT - WITH TRANSCRIPT 201214



End of year reflections on China v USA, Combo China Rising Radio Sinoland + China Tech News Flash!

China Rising Radio Sinoland · End of Year Reflections on China v USA. Combo China Rising Radio Sinoland + China Tech News Flash!

Podcast transcript:

Hello, everybody. This is Jeff J. Brown, China Rising Radio Sinoland cum China Tech News Flash!

I'm going to do a little bit of a combo here today. You know, I, haven't done a China Tech News Flash! this month because I've just been watching what's going on in the headlines. And I'm like, is this amazing? Just incredible. By the way, this is completely extemporaneous. I have no notes. I have no nothing.

First, the most amazing thing, and as you can see behind me on the green screen is the film footage of the Arecibo Radio Telescope down in Puerto Rico, imploding, collapsing. I mean, I was reading articles about it and they knew for two years, the people at the National Science Foundation in the United States have been saying the cables are going, the structure needs to be repaired and it could have been easily done. And yet here we have behind me film footage of drones and cameras watching one of the United States' greatest basic research platforms since World War Two. And they knew it was coming down. They knew it was going to collapse. They knew it was just a matter of time.

And there was even a drone catching the cables snapping. So for two years, the United States government did nothing. They did not fund anything, there was no alarm, no one cared. And so last week or maybe 10 days ago, it collapsed. And, you know, then you juxtapose that with, last year, or maybe even early twenty-twenty, China opened its ground-based radio telescope dish in Yunnan, and so now China has the world's preeminent radio dish telescope, while now, the United States has nothing. Well, they do have the VLA in Arizona.

I do want to say that, but is it being funded? Are they even using it?

I mean, I have no idea. But now, China has all these, they're inviting scientists from all over the world to come to their, I think they call it the Very Large Telescope, the VLT, the Chinese one. The one in Arizona is the Very Large Array, VLA. And I love both of them because they were in the movie Contact with Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey and the great book by Carl Sagan. And it was just a great movie. And Arecibo was there. You know, it was in the movie and now it's gone.

So anyway, you're watching that. You're watching the United States government and people knowing that they're about to lose one of the greatest technological treasures in their arsenal and they're going to just let it go.

They're just going to let it die. So now China has the Very Large Telescope.

Correction: China's is in Guizhou, next to Yunnan and called FAST - Chinese Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, starting operation in January 2020.

