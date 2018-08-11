End of Monsanto/Bayer is Coming, Thanks to Jury's $289 million Award to Roundup/Cancer Victim, Dewayne Johnson

- Advertisement -



Exposure to Monsanto's RoundUp chemical up 500% over 20 yrs Human exposure to glyphosate .' the key ingredient in Monsanto's weed-killing products like Roundup .' has increased 500 percent in the past two decades, ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: RT America) Permission Details DMCA



The cynics and skeptics say he will never see a dime of it, what with Monsanto/Bayer's penchant for appeals to drag out forever, long after this particular victim has died from terminal cancer, but guess what?

THERE ARE MILLIONS OF OTHER VICTIMS, and let's also not forget three other very relevant quasi-courts: the Court of Public Opinion, the Court of Consumer Choices, and the final one of importance, the Stock Market, because Bayer/Monsanto is cruisin' for a bruisin', about to get its posterior knocked into the dust, despite the evil ongoing tactics of the Monsanto Mafia, and all of their high placed henchmen, and the resolution of this case will certainly become a bellwether case, a massive precedent, for many many future cases.

- Advertisement -

This is some of the first good news in the consumer protection realm I have heard about or written about since Pakistan entirely banned Monosodium Glutamate, a few months ago. These exceptions to the corporate rule will prove to be the undoing of much of corporate America and their many fingers of infiltration into the regulatory processes and the judicial processes, in every nation of the world.

Don't forget the connection between Auschwitz, the Holocaust, I.G. Farben, and the founding of Bayer! from Wikipedia:

The company resumed operations after the Second World War, but in 1951 it was split into its four largest original constituent companies, which remain some of the world's largest chemical and pharmaceutical companies. These companies initially had the same owners, continued to operate as an informal cartel and played a major role in the West German Wirtschaftswunder. Following several later mergers the successor companies are Agfa, BASF, Bayer and Sanofi.

- Advertisement -

>>

Monsanto Loses Landmark Case Roundup Weedkiller Case; Jury Awards $290M to Cancer Victim

August 10, 2018 Contact: Katherine Paul, Organic Consumers katherine@organicconsumers.org ; The Organic Consumers Association (OCA) today issued this statement in response to today's verdict in the case of Dewayne Johnson vs. Monsanto Co., awarding $290 million in damages to plaintiff Dwayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper who, after being required to spray Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, is terminally ill with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. "This verdict proves that when ordinary citizens, in this case a jury of 12, hear the facts about Monsanto's products, and the lengths to which this company has gone to buy off scientists, deceive the public and influence government regulatory agencies, there is no confusion," said Ronnie Cummins, OCA's international director. "This is a company that has always put profits ahead of public safety, and today, Monsanto has finally been held accountable. "We hope that this is just the first of many defeats for Monsanto, and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will pull this product off the market immediately. In the meantime, OCA looks forward to the next steps in our own lawsuit against Monsanto, for misleading consumers about the safety of Roundup for humans and pets. And we are grateful to Mr. Johnson for bravely facing down the "most evil corporation" in the world." - Advertisement -

>>

Compiling insights from USA Today, CNN, and NBC stories:

A San Francisco jury ordered Monsanto to pay $289 million in damages Friday to a school groundskeeper who developed terminal cancer after using the weedkiller, Roundup, including compensatory damage.

The Superior Court jury was out for only two and a half days before finding that Dewayne Johnson's non-Hodgkin lymphoma was due to using glyphosate, the primary ingredient in Roundup that he frequently used glyphosate to spray fields while working as a school groundskeeper.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3