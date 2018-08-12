Brazil's Battles against Bayer/Monsanto: 83 percent of breast milk samples were found to contain glyphosate

- Advertisement -



How Soybeans in Brazil Are Hurting Our Planet In the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, over twenty thousand square miles have been deforested to grow soybeans for animal feed.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Time To Choose) Permission Details DMCA



Brazil recently banned glyphosate in a judicial decision.

click here

- Advertisement -

Reuters:

A federal judge in Brazil ordered the suspension of all products containing glyphosate until the government re-evaluates the chemical's toxicology, Reuters reported recently, citing legal papers, a decision which prohibits the registration of new products containing the herbicide and suspends existing registrations within the next 30 days, the report said. This affects Monsanto, the maker of glyphosate-based weedkillers such as Roundup and "Roundup Ready" seeds that are genetically modified to resist the chemical. Brazil is the world's largest soybean producer and exporter and plants Monsanto's herbicide-tolerant soybeans on a wide scale.

"I think the judge is wrong and that the decision will be revoked somehow," Director Luiz Lourenço of agribusiness industry association Abag told the news service. "It is impossible to do agriculture without these products."

Glyphosate, as the world's most popular herbicide, has been at the center of controversy since 2015, when the chemical was classified as a "probable human carcinogen" by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer.

- Advertisement -

In the U.S., Monsanto is facing about 4,000 lawsuits from plaintiffs claiming that exposure to the herbicide caused them or their family to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The lawsuits allege that the company suppressed scientific evidence concerning the health risks of its weedkillers.

Monsanto was recently purchased by German pharmaceuticals Bayer for $62.5 billion, and has vociferously defended the safety of its products. In a statement given to Reuters, Monsanto said that glyphosate has been used for four decades in Brazil and that reviews worldwide have concluded the herbicide can be used safely. It also respects the procedures used by Anvisa, Brazil's national health authority, to ensure the chemical's safe use, the statement added.

click here

Glypohosate in Breast Milk in Northeast Brazilian state:

"The presence of glyphosate in breast milk indicates direct contamination by this agro-toxin," said researcher Inacio Pereira Lima, or, as well, that the quantities utilized in agricultural activity in the region must be so high that the plant metabolism or microbiology did not degrade the excess. Nearby regions where agricultural activity is not present, we suspect that agro-toxins have contaminated the water."

Inacio Pereira Lima is a master's student in Women's Health at the Federal University of Piaui's (UFPI) Center of Health and Sciences, 83.4 percent of the breast milk samples were found to contain glyphosate or aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA) or both substances.

According to Pragmatismo Politico, these samples were taken from the maternity ward at the Dirceu Arcoverde Regional Hospital (HRDA) in the municipality of Urucui, located 450 kilometers from the capital city Teresina, the largest producer of soya in the state, and its crops are sprayed with large quantities of agro-toxins.

- Advertisement -

Over 80 percent of breast milk samples examined in a study in Urucui, Brazil were found to contain agri-toxins\. In 2016, a total of 10.1 million kilos were consumed in the state. It is the equivalent of 3.18 kilos per person, a percentage that is comparable to the national average. The same contamination level was detected in the municipality of Oeiras, roughly 750 kilometers from the Urucui, where agricultural activity is the least in the state.

With a 20 percent stake in world's total consumption since 2008, Brazil has become the primary consumer of pesticides on the planet! This impacts the large-scale agricultural food production and has also been linked to a high number of deaths each year.

>>>

Brazil's public health agency will appeal judge's nationwide suspension of glyphosate

s ee also: click here



Next Page 1 | 2