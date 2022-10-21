 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/21/22

Elnaz Rekabi in House Arrest

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Elnaz ends up in House Arrest
Elnaz ends up in House Arrest
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

The Iranian security forces are putting Elnaz and her family under sever control. She was forced to apologize for not wearing her scarf in South Korea.

Elnaz was in South Korea last week for competition in climbing. As a gesture of solidarity with Iranian women who are refusing to wear Islamic Medieval Cloth and scarf, she did not cover her hear during the games.

After her arrival in Iran, she was taken to her birthplace in city of Zanjan and was not permitted to meet with her family. She has been put under house arrest alone in a family member's house.

They have taken all of her identification cards, passport, cell phone and she has been threatened that their family house would be confiscated if she contacts anyone.

(Article changed on Oct 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 88 articles, 157 quicklinks, 849 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Iranian Government's Ugly Face

Everything in Iran is a** backwards. If Elnaz was living in a different country, she would have had many interviews, her pictures were on magazines, and she would have been given prizes and a good job.

However, since she was born in Iran, she and her family are going through hell. She is forced to apologize for not wearing scarfs of people of 1400 years ago and ends up in house arrest.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 21, 2022 at 1:49:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend