Elnaz Rekabi in House Arrest



Elnaz ends up in House Arrest

The Iranian security forces are putting Elnaz and her family under sever control. She was forced to apologize for not wearing her scarf in South Korea.

Elnaz was in South Korea last week for competition in climbing. As a gesture of solidarity with Iranian women who are refusing to wear Islamic Medieval Cloth and scarf, she did not cover her hear during the games.

After her arrival in Iran, she was taken to her birthplace in city of Zanjan and was not permitted to meet with her family. She has been put under house arrest alone in a family member's house.

They have taken all of her identification cards, passport, cell phone and she has been threatened that their family house would be confiscated if she contacts anyone.

(Article changed on Oct 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT)