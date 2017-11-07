

The Dem Party was killed by the Clintons Resurrected as Right Wing. We can turn it true blue again

(Image by First Two images DonKeyhotey, last public domain) Permission Details DMCA



Today, for a healthy political opposition party going up against a party led by Donald Trump, with his 58% negative polling, should be a massive victory. But polls are not predicting anything close to that.

Virginia is really the test case that will be most telling. Democrats went with a weak, centrist Democrat-- a neoliberal who is not that different than many Republicans. The Democratic leadership rejected a progressive candidate, Tom Periello. A loss to an outright racist, Ed Gillespie, will make it clear that the Democratic leadership does not deserve to continue to hold on to its power.

In the last month the DNC has purged Bernie Sanders progressives from the organization. It's time for the millions who supported Bernie and those who have awakened to realize that the DNC is a failed organization to start a new, shadow or alternative organization.