OpEdNews Op Eds

Eight Years of Suffering for Joey

By Suzana Megles
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/27/17

I recently experienced a renter from hell. I only have two tiny furnished apartments,

but sometimes I manage to get some unsavory characters as renters. Because the

apartments are tiny, I get more male renters then female since space is usually not

a premium concern for them. This time I took in a man who I felt was homeless and

in need of lodging on this cold December evening when he knocked on my door.

To make a long story short- he proved problematic and unkind. I even had to call the

police because he was disturbing both the other renter and myself with his loud

antics. After I served him a 3 day notice to vacate, he one day soon after -seeing me

go to church on a Saturday evening decided to lock the hall door --intending to lock me

out of my own home! Luckily I had a key hidden so I was able to get in. My hell lasted

only until February when I was able to evict him.

But Joey, a small Yorkie type of dog would have to live (if you can call it that) a

hellish existence for eight very long years before she was rescued from a Pennsylvania

puppy mill. Forced to live in a small cage of wire and flimsy plywood, Joey was made to

produce litter after litter of puppies for her cruel, thoughtless owners. And this poor

mother- as all the other mother dogs, never had a chance to bond with any of their

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

