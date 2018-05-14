Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Egyptian Kangaroo Court jails 65 Morsi supporters up to 10 years

By Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali

Egypt's top kangaroo court upheld on Saturday (May 12) jail terms from seven to 10 years against 65 loyalists of the currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group over committing acts of violence in 2013 in the capital Cairo, official MENA news agency reported.

The rulings of the Court of Cassation are final and un-appealable.

The convicts have been accused of holding illegal protests, committing acts of riots and violence that killed some citizens and attempted to kill others, storming public and private properties and other charges.

The pro-Brotherhood protests were held following the coup against the first democratically elected Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

in response to mass protests against his one-year rule and his Brotherhood group.

Later in mid-August 2013, the security forces dispersed two major pro-Morsi sit-ins in Cairo and nearby Giza, leaving hundreds dead and thousands arrested.

The Brotherhood group has been outlawed by the military junta in September 2013.

Hundreds of Brotherhood leaders, members and supporters, including Morsi himself and the group's top chief Mohamed Badie, are currently in jail. Many have received death sentences and life imprisonments over various charges varying from inciting violence and murder to espionage and jailbreak.

The former President Mohammad Morsi is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence over inciting deadly clashes between his supporters and opponents in late 2012 and a 25-year jail term over leaking classified documents to Qatar.

Since Morsi's ouster, Egypt has been facing a wave of attacks that have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers as well as civilians.

Egyptian forces have killed hundreds of anti-government elements and arrested thousands during the country's so-called anti-terror war declared by Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the army chief who ousted President Morsi.

Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi was Army General when he led coup against Morsi, later he assumed the title of Field Marshall.

In April 35 Morsi supporters sentenced for life imprisonment

On April 4, An Egyptian Kangaroo Court sentenced 35 alleged Muslim Brotherhood members to life in prison for allegedly forming "terrorist cells" to attack security forces and state institutions.

The Sohag Criminal Court sentenced another 155 defendants to three to 15 years on similar charges, including plotting to kill public figures and security officials, and joining an outlawed group, a reference to the Brotherhood which has been declared a terrorist group by the government of US-client Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Tellingly, the new harsh sentences against the Muslim Brotherhood members came a day after the Egyptian government announced that Field Marshal Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has won re-election as Egypt's president with 97 percent votes.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

