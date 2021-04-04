 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/4/21

Easter Reflection: Did Jesus Really Rise from the Dead?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments, In Series: Sunday Homilies for Progressives
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

Tomb door and window_2034
Tomb door and window_2034
(Image by hoyasmeg from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Readings for Easter Sunday:ACTS 10:3A, 37-43; PS 118: 1-2, 16-17, 22-23; COL 3:1-4; JN 20: 1-9.

Did Jesus really rise from the dead? Or is belief in his physical resurrection childish and equivalent to belief in the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus?

I suppose the answer to those questions depends on what you mean by "really." Let's look at what our tradition tells us.

Following Jesus' death, his disciples gave up hope and went back to fishing and their other pre-Jesus pursuits. Then, according to the synoptic gospels (Mark, Matthew, and Luke), some women in the community reported an experience that came to be called Jesus' "resurrection" (Mt. 28:1-10; Mk. 16: 1-8; Lk. 24:1-11). That is, the rabbi from Nazareth was somehow experienced as alive and as more intensely present among them than he was before his crucifixion.

That women were the first witnesses to the resurrection seems certain. According to Jewish law, female testimony was without value. It therefore seems unlikely that Jesus' followers, anxious to convince others of the reality of Jesus' resurrection, would have concocted a story dependent on women as primary witnesses. Ironically then, the story's "incredible" origin itself lends credence to the authenticity of early belief in Jesus return to life in some way.

But what was the exact nature of the resurrection? Did it involve a resuscitated corpse? Or was it something more spiritual, psychic, metaphorical or visionary?

In Paul (the only 1st person report we have - written around 50 C.E.) the experience of resurrection is clearly visionary. Paul sees a light and hears a voice, but for him there is no embodiment of the risen Jesus. When Paul reports his experience (I Cor. 15: 3-8) he equates his vision with the resurrection manifestations to others claiming to have encountered the risen Christ. Paul writes "Last of all, as to one untimely born, he appeared also to me."

In fact, even though Paul never met the historical Jesus, he claims that he too is an "apostle" specifically because his experience was equivalent to that of the companions of Jesus who were known by name. This implies that the other resurrection appearances might also be accurately described as visionary rather than physical.

The earliest gospel account of a "resurrection" is found in Mark, Ch. 16. There a "young man" (not an angel) announces Jesus' resurrection to a group of women (!) who had come to Jesus' tomb to anoint him (16: 5-8). But there is no encounter with the risen Jesus.

In fact, Mark's account actually ends without any narrations of resurrection appearances at all. (According to virtually all scholarly analysis, the "appearances" found in chapter 16 were added by a later editor.) In Mark's original ending, the women are told by the young man to go back to Jerusalem and tell Peter and the others. But they fail to do so, because of their great fear (16: 8). This means that in Mark there are not only no resurrection appearances, but the resurrection itself goes unproclaimed. This makes one wonder: was Mark unacquainted with the appearance stories? Or did he (incredibly) not think them important enough to include?

Resurrection appearances finally make their own appearance in Matthew (writing about 80) and in Luke (about 85) with increasing detail. Always however there is some initial difficulty in recognizing Jesus. For instance, Matthew 28:11-20 says, "Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. And when they saw him they worshipped him; but some doubted." So the disciples saw Jesus, but not everyone was sure they did. In Luke 24:13-53, two disciples walk seven miles with the risen Jesus without recognizing him until the three break bread together.

Even in John's gospel (published about 100) Mary Magdalene (the woman with the most intimate relationship to Jesus) thinks she's talking to a gardener when the risen Jesus appears to her (20: 11-18). In the same gospel, the apostle Thomas does not recognize the risen Jesus until he touches the wounds on Jesus' body (Jn. 26-29). When Jesus appears to disciples at the Sea of Tiberius, they at first think he is a fishing kibitzer giving them instructions about where to find the most fish (Jn. 21: 4-8).

All of this raises questions about the nature of the "resurrection." It doesn't seem to have been resuscitation of a corpse. What then was it? Was it the community coming to realize the truth of Jesus' words, "Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, you do to me" (Mt. 25:45) or "Wherever two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there in their midst" (Mt. 18:20)? Do the resurrection stories reveal a Lord's Supper phenomenon where Jesus' early followers experienced his intense presence "in the breaking of the bread" (Lk. 24:30-32)?

Some would say that this "more spiritual" interpretation of the resurrection threatens to destroy faith.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Palm Sunday Reflection: The Revolutionary Jesus (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/28/2021
QAnon Is Right: We've Become the Devil's Christians (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/21/2021
Amazon Workers to Vote on Unionization: Bezos Says He Can't Afford It (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/07/2021
View All 139 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 55 fans, 351 articles, 1396 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Even if one accepts the fundamentalist interpretation of resurrection as resuscitation of Jesus' corpse, we're still left with the question: "But what does it mean?"

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 4, 2021 at 10:00:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 14 fans, 339 articles, 155 quicklinks, 960 comments, 57 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A beautiful Easter message, Mikethank you and Happy Easter!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 4, 2021 at 10:24:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 