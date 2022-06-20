 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/20/22

During the lockdown, community led from the front in ensuring HIV treatment reaches people

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Author 91838
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

During the lockdown, community led from the front in ensuring HIV treatment reaches people

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

When lockdown was clamped in India, it was the people-networks that ensured lifesaving HIV medicines reach those in need
When lockdown was clamped in India, it was the people-networks that ensured lifesaving HIV medicines reach those in need
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

"HIV treatment and care could continue during COVID-19, thanks to intense community participation," said Daxa Patel, in an interview given to CNS. Daxa is Secretary General at Gujarat State Network of People living with HIV (GSNP+) and is former President of National Coalition of People Living with HIV (NCPI+) in India.

Former Head of Epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research and a noted HIV expert, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, also echoed similar sentiments that during the COVID-19 lockdown, it was the people living with HIV who ensured that medicines reached them.

In an exclusive interview with CNS (Citizen News Service) Padamshree Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar shared: "The initial fear when the lockdown was announced (in March 2020) was that a large number of the nearly 1.6 million (16 lakh) people living with HIV who were receiving the lifesaving antiretroviral treatment, will not be able to adhere to treatment. Fortunately, at that time the community of people living with HIV took the lead to provide drugs to all those who might have otherwise stayed at home without treatment - either out of fear of acquiring COVID-19 infection if they went to antiretroviral therapy centres, or due to travel restrictions. The Government of India's National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) also supported the community's policy by allowing multi-month dispensing of antiretroviral therapy."

Community response to the challenges posed by COVID-19

Recalling the horror of those days (that continued for long) unleashed by the pandemic, Daxa said: "The lockdown was announced suddenly without any prior notice. Daily life was hampered for all, including the community of people living with HIV, creating many problems for them to access HIV care services - especially the daily wage earners, migrants from other states, and those who had not disclosed their HIV positive status to their families. But the community network members stood up to take on and overcome these challenges. Sensing that there might be a lockdown, we got in touch with NACO, State AIDS Control Societies, and local district authorities even before the lockdown was clamped. We collaborated and partnered with them to develop the multi-month dispensing protocol of antiretroviral therapy as well as drug dispensing refilling through the community members at the community centres and/or near the home of persons living with HIV. More than 50,000 community members in our region, connected with antiretroviral therapy medicines dispensing at the nearest place to their house or even at their doorstep. Even those taking medicines from the private sector faced similar challenges and we linked them with the government centres for accessing antiretroviral therapy without interruption. All this was achieved through the joint efforts by community members."

Both, Daxa and Dr Gangakhedkar, concede that while treatment disruption was minimal due to immediate community response in coordination with NACO and State AIDS Control Societies, other HIV-related services were affected. Testing for HIV went down dramatically because neither the people approached testing centres, nor the services could be provided as the entire health system's priority was COVID-19 management. Targeted intervention programmes were also hampered as outreach could not be done. But thanks to community support and uninterrupted supplies ensured by NACO, there was high antiretroviral therapy coverage during the pandemic.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 