Duped Progressives, Democrats and Right Wingers

I'm tired of progressives, and I mean people I am certain are progressive-- helping to amplify and blast out right wing echo chamber messaging, because they've been duped. And it's not just the progressives and the left who are being duped. It's also right wingers. Surprise. Both the neocon right and the neoliberal left political parties are both happily engaging in despicable behavior that deserve our contempt.

But that doesn't mean I'm going to allow duped people to put the messages they've been duped to believe or promote where I have a role in the editorial and curation process. And to any who suggest I'm engaging in censorship, GFY. It is my JOB to curate content. Only governments censor. That said, I have published many articles, scores if not hundreds that I totally disagree with, but I run them.

Are you or some progressive you know saying that:

  • the Black Lives Matter protests are bogus because they have funding from foundations?
  • Antifa is a major problem in recent demonstrations?
  • George Soros is behind ... f*cking anything
  • The deep state is behind the Corona Covid 19 virus
  • Bill Gates has conspired with Anthony Fauci to make billions and depopulate the planet
  • Covid 19 is a fraud aimed at taking away our freedom
  • Social distancing and mask wearing are bogus health prevention methods aimed to take away our freedom
  • Shutting down businesses is a ploy to increase the power of the Deep State

Then there's a good chance you've been influenced by right wing trolls, or you're reading either right wing sources or extreme sources, like anti-vax sites. Some of them can look very scientific too. And if you're going to try to convince me about anything related to to Corona virus, citing a website operated by anti-vaccine people as a scientific source is not going to work.

Let me explain how I've come to this conclusion.

It started with someone asking me about whether I had to deal with trolls and sock puppets-- people assumed to be paid to disrupt and distract. He assured me that the CIA and other powers that be (PTB) were actively placing such trolls on progressive sites.

The thing is, I haven't had that experience as publisher of OpEdNews. We've had a few people over the past 17 years who were on a mission, like one guy who attacked people who brought up the issue of hardened ammunition. And we've had conservatives who have made it their mission to dispute progressive positions. But I don't think we've had the kinds of sock puppets our editor was concerned with.

But our discussion did get me thinking. 'Why do progressives start putting out messages that originate from right wing think tanks and websites?' All of the questions I cited above originate from right wing sources. So how do progressives become infected with that kind of thinking? I think it's because they've been punked, sock-puppeted and duped by right wingers on conspiracy sites and sites that celebrate the fear of the deep state or anti-vax messaging.

I've had at least two people tell me I am accusing them of being right wingers. Let me be absolutely clear. I am not saying that these progressives have become right wingers. I AM saying that they are being duped to help right wingers. So yes, they are dupes, but I know they are well intentioned.

That's why I've been putting in extra effort recently, spending hours, to check sourcing and links that writers use to support those right wing sourced messages. I'm certainly NOT saying that the people writing these articles or citing the links are right wingers. But I am saying that these usually very smart people have been suckered or duped. And given that they are passionate about their causes, they're taking these positions passionately.

Rob Kall

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Don Smith

Author
Editor
Likewise, on the left, there's a large group of writers committed to denying Russiagate, despite the conclusions of the Mueller Report, its indictments and convictions, and PolitiFact's declaration that denial of Russiagate was the "Lie of the Year" for 2017. I don't think those people are swayed much by right wing propaganda. Rather, I think they are motivated by distrust of the MIC and by aversion to Russia bashing and war-mongering.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 2:58:45 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
The Poynter Institute owns the Tampa-Bay Times. I don't think that they are necessarily a reliable factchecking organization. Meaning, I don't think their support of "Russiagate" has any validity to it at all. That they run the "International Fact-Checking Network" to which tech companies like Google and Facebook subscribe gives them even less credibility in my mind. I listen to Peter B. Collins quite a bit. His analysis of "Russiagate" and his interviews with Dan Kovalick, Scott Ritter and Yasha Levine just make sense, especially compared with stories in the MSM about how Mueller did such an amazing job. These guys shred Mueller completely. They have supporting articles in the Consortium News which also destroy the sandcastle that is "Russiagate".

Now, it kind of depends on what one calls "Russiagate". Sure, some Russians bought some Facebook ads, they have twitter accounts, they probably even send money to "trolls" inside the USA, but it is beyond imagination to think that it was "Russiagate" that cost Hillary the election.

Anyone pushing "Russiagate" has fallen into the Rachael Maddow "Russia, Russia, Russia" trap. The same "Red Scare" that America faced in the '50s. If we don't squash it now, a Joe McCarthy will arise to continue to push the lie. And all that happens is that Americans become more and more afraid. More alienated from their government and each other. More unable to recognize the daily fraud being perpetrated on them by the Oligarchy. Chief among those frauds is currently the CARES act.

This "blame Russia for everything" farce is well exemplified in "Bountygate" which Scott Ritter does an excellent job of exposing for what it is. Propaganda to keep American Troops in Afghanistan. Propaganda for War. The House Democrats are working on a bill that will prevent Trump from removing troops. Proper analysis of this "story" requires one to look at a much bigger picture than the bounties that are allegedly being paid. The qualifications in the NYT and WaPo stories make it clear that they are pushing war in Afghanistan just as they pushed for war in Iraq.

Don't fall for it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:56:09 PM

tim mcghie

Author 50863
In my opinion everything you listed is controversial and and there are very credible sources speaking out on these topics, not right wing trolls.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 3:58:28 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Bring on the sources. Because saying there are sources and not citing them, with links, is a symptom.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 5:02:39 PM

tim mcghie

Author 50863
RFK Jr is a good source for vaccines. He's been studying, researching I think for 15 years. I believe George Sorros himself took partial credit for the overthrow of an elected president in the Ukraine. I just don't think you should block an article if it comes from a reputable source because you don't believe it. ✌🏼

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 6:38:06 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
This is typical for how conspiracy theories are supported without being supported. I asked for links and you tell me a guy has been talking about something for 15 years. Not support.

Did Soros take partial credit? Show me a link. And even if he did, what does that have to do with him and protests in the US?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 6:47:30 PM

tim mcghie

Author 50863
I don't have access to a computer at the present time and my phone is kind of hard to provide links. Try a search on rfk jr vaccines. George sorros-Ukraine.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 6:59:18 PM

tim mcghie

Author 50863
Sorros- in your list of grievances you said anything on Sorros, not U.S. only

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 7:37:17 PM

tim mcghie

Author 50863
James Corbett- corbettreport.com has a very informative 4part blog on Bill Gates. Jon rappopart - nomorefakenews.com has some very informative reports on vaccines and other topics and both of these reporters back up their stories with facts!!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:57:54 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Author 64335
Re Bill Gates, vaccines, and the WHO upon whose advice the world shut down its economies:

Everybody knows vaccines are safe and effective, right? How do people come to know this "fact"?

Historically, most epidemic diseases were eradicated by chlorinating public water supplies and by public sewer systems - which prevents the spread of the diseases - before mass vaccination programs were implemented to eradicate those diseases. Vaccines did not eradicate infectious diseases. Public health measures and better diets and cleaner lifestyles did that.

There is no placebo controlled clinical trial evidence that vaccines are effective at preventing the diseases they purportedly prevent. Most of the Big Pharma clinical trials use people who had been injected with earlier versions of the same ineffective vaccines as their "control group". The effectiveness of vaccines is a marketing slogan, not a scientific fact. The WHO preaches "safe and effective" vaccines, based on zero scientific evidence vaccines are either safe or effective, and plenty of evidence to the contrary.

There is plenty of real world health evidence that vaccines are not safe; though the millions of vaccine-injured children and adults in the world are dismissed as science denying conspiracy theorists; because they contradict the marketing slogan that vaccines are safe and effective, which everybody knows is "true".

If you want to see the evidence for yourself, there is a good docu-series - The Truth About Vaccines - that presents the scientific case against vaccines, and exposes the lack of scientific evidence that vaccines are safe or effective. Of course the researchers who expose the lies and tell the truth in this series are dismissed as disgruntled quacks - the same kind of quacks you plan to reject for OpEd News articles.

Vaccines are just one example of something that most people believe in, and accuse non-believers of being anti-science, when the opposite is actually the case. If you do your own research you will discover that the "authoritative consensus" is a lie - either a deliberate conspiracy to mislead; or simply "getting with the program" to keep your position as an "authority" and to keep your job in the industry instead of getting fired for being a "rat" who exposes the industry lies and tells the truth.

I am not right wing or left wing or progressive. I believe in truth, and I value knowing the truth rather than believing in falsehoods. So I study stuff, and discover what is actually true and what is false, and what is unknown.

Is there a massive globalized child sex ring that is in the business of entrapping and blackmailing the world's leaders and powers? Investigative journalists have been reporting this for decades, but until the Epstein event, they were ridiculed as nutjob conspiracy theorists. Many different kinds of conspiracy "theories" are now been demonstrated as conspiracy "facts".

I think you are making a mistake to "censor" articles that present positions that you believe are not only wrong, but nutjob conspiratorial or anti-science. Much of what passes for "science" is nothing more than marketing and propaganda. Science - like everything else - is bought and sold in the marketplace. Who controls science? Who decides what will be presented as scientific truth, and what will be presented as anti-science? The billionaires who own the corporations that employ the scientists make those decisions. Bought and paid for science does not serve truth. It serves its owners' interests and agendas.

After the US, Bill Gates is the biggest funder of the WHO. Now that Trump is pulling the US out of that vaccine-promoting 'health' organization, Gates is its biggest funder. The Truth About Vaccines series shows the links between Gates, Big Pharma, and the bought and paid for globalist 'health' authorities whose job is to promote "safe and effective" vaccines.

Gates is now actively promoting his ID2020 initiative that will inject every human with a quantum dot 'vaccine' complete with an individual ID marker for every person on Earth. This will record your vaccine compliance, via Microsoft's universal ID and tracking system. If you don't get the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine, then you can't fly, or enter public buildings, or otherwise "endanger the public" by refusing to be injected with the toxic poisons that all vaccines are made of. Gates' right hand man Fauci is now saying that institutions may individually enforce vaccine compliance, even if governments do not. So to keep your job in a corporation, you have to get the injection.

It was established at Nuremberg that performing medical procedures on people against their will is a crime against humanity; and if you are convicted of doing it, you are executed. Injecting vaccines in people is a medical procedure. Vaccinating people against their will is a crime against humanity. Bill Gates - who is not a doctor or an epidemiologist, but who bought and controls the WHO - has assured the world that the lockdown will continue and there can be no return to normal until everybody is injected with a Covid-19 vaccine. 100s of millions or billions of people will not willingly be injected. The people who compel vaccination are guilty of crimes against humanity.

National health authorities take their marching orders from globalist health authorities: the WHO, CDC and a handful of others. Most of the national health authorities "believe in" what they are told by the globalist authorities. They are not deliberately participating in destruction of people's economic lives and livelihoods and crimes against humanity. They honestly believe they are savings our lives from "the pandemic".

"Authority" is imposed from the top down. Own the top, and you decide what the whole hierarchical system believes and does. You don't have to buy off everybody. You only have to own the top, which billionaires do. Everybody below gets with the authoritative program, or they are fired and replaced with more compliant functionaries.

I am not "theorizing" about what Gates has done and is doing. Look at what he does and listen to what he says. I do. You can too. The "conspirators" are now very confident in their power and public with openly expressing their intentions for humanity. Observing what a power-buyer like Gates does and says does not make me a conspiracy theorist. It informs me about what is really being done in the world, and by whom, for what purposes. But now you say you will not publish articles that present this kind of factual information, just because it contradicts the propaganda slogans that most people believe in as "the facts"?

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 12:58:11 AM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Yeah. I've heard most of this. I don't buy some of it. I certainly respect your concern about the safety of vaccines and believe that it is good to question their safety. I don't think that all vaccines are bad. I also have serious questions about the memes you're repeating about Gates.

As far as billionaires go, I've been writing about the need to make it illegal to be a billionaire since 2012, before most of the people now talking about the same idea.

I also believe in questioning medical authority. I've trained my own GP to be very conservative in prescribing drugs or tests for me. And I know that many liberals are quite authoritarian in their need to be told what to do with their healthcare.

But I am not a medical luddite. I do believe that health science can be good.

And if you're going to talk about the big things that have saved lives, don't leave out

Ignaz Semmelweis

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 1:25:33 AM

tim mcghie

Author 50863
Thank you. My thoughts exactly.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 1:56:09 AM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101
It sounds like Blue MaGoos (Maddow Goons) are doing your fact checking. They are blind to everything around, shooting at imaginary things with their very real shotguns. This site just followed Fauci, with his Plagues of Mass Destruction and his clock stuck on time for untested vaccines, down the rabbit hole.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 4:36:01 PM

Robert Gormley

Author 42289
Maybe you should move to Sweden, they would embrace your anti-mask views.

How's that working out for them, by the way?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 11:14:27 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
actually, Chuck, this site has published numerous articles challenging Fauci and his messaging. I lean towards believing Fauci's thinking on how to be safe. But there are a lot of articles on the site I've disagreed with.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 1:27:12 AM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784
I figure where ever there's profit to be made, someone will be willing to manipulate the system to their advantage. Given how unequal our country and world have become, the people with the most to gain economically are in a position to use the system to disadvantage the rest of us in a big way without being made to account.

Therefore, I am skeptical of people like Gates and Soros and every other billionaire and their so called philanthropy. Big Pharma as well has the power to manipulate science for profit. If that makes me conspiratorial, so be it. As Gore Vidal said, "I'm not a conspiracy theorist, I'm a conspiracy analyst."

When profit is taken out of segments of society that are tied in a big way to the public interest, I'll be less skeptical of official narratives.

That doesn't mean I am not being cautious regarding Covid 19. There is still too much lack of information to make a decision on how it came about or how effective any rushed into production vaccine will be. I am taking nothing at face value. Just trying to sort through the confusion like most people. Cui Bono is always the default position.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 5:41:50 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
You haven't said anything I'd disagree with.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 6:43:38 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374
I agree, Rob, that Lois is correct. There is no need to conflate doubts about undercurrents in Ameircan politics with attitudes about Covid. For example, regardless of my belief that Covid was a bio weapon to slow down the Silk Road Initiative and preserve for as long as possible the dollar as the world's currency (the opposite of a right wing talking point), I take all the precautions: masks, distancing, sheltering...all of it. It's just common sense, as in not cutting off your nose to spite your face. Also, regarding the Soros stuff - like the Rothchilds, it's a red herring for those looking for an easy explanation for the damage of US imperialism. Like using astrolgy to expalin astronomical events. It doesn't mean that those who are duped are reading right wing agitprop. They just need more education on how the free market monopoly capitalist world works. Which, as antiimperialists, it's on us to correct their misguided views. In my view, that's where OEN steps up.

So all is all, it's high time for all of us to thank you for providing this unique forum where we can educate each other without setting a foot on the slipperiest of slopes: "censorship," whether per se or by construction.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:18:17 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790
Well said

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 7:48:22 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
Yes, 'follow the truth wherever it leads' - our 'safety' may even 'depend on it'. After 9/11 however, "they" (#our federal investigators) had 'ignored' the #evidence, "and it wasn't because they didn't know about it". The 'untruth' became a priority to this day, starting with Bush 'going to endless preemptive wars' against 'the people who knocked these buildings down will soon hear from all of us', except, 'it wasn't the Iraqis', nor was it any his '7 countries in 5 years' all targeted for 'regime change', and Bush had never investigated 9/11 ('explosives' used on 9/11, say New York Area Fire Commissioners) for 'the bombings of places of public use and government facilities', violating #federal, #state, and #local 'bombing statutes', and neither did Obama, nor Trump - oh, who might be next, Biden? Oh my, probably just like Obama yes 'we have a need to look forward'. 'Exceptionally' #Vulnerable.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 6:15:05 PM

Betsy Whitfill

Author 27742
Am happy and sad to read this article. Happy that the lack of truth has been stated here so clearly, and that you, Rob, have shown such passion for authentic journalism. Very happy indeed. But sad because this very special time offers an extraordinary opportunity for realizing the true equality of men and women everywhere. This is the start of a New Age...Aquariuis, a 2500 year cycle at the end of which humanity will be somewhat close to expressing the brotherhood that Aquarian energies nourish. We are leaving the age of idealism, and now war among ourselves which ideal is to be imposed.

The energies of Aquarius saturate everything and everyone, making them more of what they really are...when the masks come off. We see the hypocrisy, the greed for power at the expense of peoples' lives, and the ease with which the people are roused to violence and hatred by those holding the toggle of influence.

Our institutions and culture are dead as they have stood for these many decades. They no longer serve peoples' needs. How to rebuild? We need leadership that is especially wise and unsullied by the desires of politicians. We need help...and help is offered by the Masters of Wisdom who have returned to Earth to teach humanity how to save itself. If you think we don't need such help, wait and see how we do on our own...Share-International.us/sw

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:25:38 PM

Robert Gormley

Author 42289
The "Masters of Wisdom", huh?

Matthew 24:24

For false Christs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders that would deceive even the elect, if that were possible.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:32:07 PM

Art Costa

Author 48718
Trolls, right wingers, sock puppets, aka people whose opinions I disagree with...Mark Zuckerberg

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:25:51 PM

Ms Nan

Author 28898
Sounds as if you want an echo chamber here supportive of your view of the world. And that your readers are impressionable children without life experience to decide for themselves what they think.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:27:28 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
you personally are proof that you are wrong. I certainly don't agree with you and you've been posting here for years. Just look at the articles published today that disagree with my perspective. They also prove you wrong

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:33:26 PM

David Watts

Author 10429
Be careful, Conspiracy theories can be evil; Especially those backed up by facts. Take this Covid-19 thing. It is a conspiracy to say that anything could go wrong for the people because of things done by those in control. Yes, it is conspiracy thinking. I mean, take a look at this stuff. The spreading of a conspiracy theory:

I THOUGHT IT WAS VOLUNTARY? | New York Party goers Face Subpoenas, $2K-Per-Day Fines for Refusing to Submit to Mandatory Contact Tracing

"They hang up. They deny being at the party even though we have their names from another party attendee," she said about the individuals who have been contacted for allegedly being at the party. Proof positive: "We have their names from another party attendee". George Orwell, here we come...

Big League Politics has reported on how government officials have used COVID-19 hysteria to eviscerate privacy rights and normalize Orwellian technology to the public:

AiRISTA Flow, a tech firm based out of Maryland, is marketing bracelets that would beep whenever a person comes within six feet of another individual in the workplace.

"When people come within six feet of each other for a period of time," the company wrote in a press release about their creepy and invasive device, "the device makes an audible chirp and a record of the contact is made in the AiRISTA Flow software system."

The technology would also allow employers to track every violation of social distancing edicts committed by their workers. The workers could then be reprimanded, or even fired, based off of the information gathered by the device.

The Redpoint Positioning Corporation is developing similar technology to turn employers into quarantine enforcement brigades. They have announced that they are working on modifying "cutting-edge technology " already used by leading companies worldwide in third-party logistics, auto manufacturing, mine operation" to be used in the enforcement of social distancing edicts. They plan on tagging people and products in the workplace to allow employers to institute Draconian restrictions on the freedom of movement.

"If social distancing parameters, such as a 1- or 2-meter radius, are violated between workers, the tag alarm will alert them to the hazard," Redpoint wrote in their press release.

"If an infection does occur, historical data from the system will allow for highly accurate contact tracing, as records can show the individuals who were near the infected party," they added.

Israeli surveillance firm SuperCom is repackaging services that are used on criminals to enforce home confinement on ordinary people in the workplace. They are calling their service "PureCare," and it is described as a "state-of-the-art solution for quarantine and isolation monitoring to aid government efforts in containing and limiting the reach of infectious diseases." They claim it is "a non-intrusive patient friendly system that constantly tracks patient location within buildings, vehicles and outside."

They noted in their press release that they have experienced a sharp increase in "government agencies looking to restrict the spread of COVID-19 among their general population" and anticipate "additional potential industry demand for electronic monitoring services coming from the incarcerated American population."

SuperCom talks in a cavalier fashion about how their technology will be used to treat ordinary law-abiding citizens like criminals.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 1:33:03 AM

Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
The first time someone said "GFY" to me I was unfamiliar with the meaning and assumed it was "Good For You".

It's not but... Good For You, Rob Kall!!!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:01:03 PM

Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
I'd be interested to learn what convinced you that "Russiagate" was (is) bogus. With all due respect, it seems that few things could be more obvious.

It, in fact, goes way back, and its roots are deep and (Ibeleive) undeniable. I recently came across an interesting bit of info that I think illustrates my point:

Paul Manafort's only credential as a campaign manager, before becoming Trump's campaign manager, was running Putin-puppet, Viktor Yanukovych's, miraculously successful campaign for president. Manafort got this gig after proposing in a strategy plan to the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaskaas, as early as June 2005, that Manafort would "influence politics, business dealings and news coverage inside the United States, Europe and former Soviet republics to benefit President Vladimir Putin's government." This was even as U.S.-Russia relations under Republican President George W. Bush grew worse.

Manafort continues;

"We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin Government if employed at the correct levels with the appropriate commitment to success," Manafort wrote in the 2005 memo to Deripaska. The ultimate purpose of this effort, Manafort wrote, "will be offering a great service that can re-focus, both internally and externally, the policies of the Putin government."

Oh, and then Manafort went on to run Trump's campaign free-of-charge (?) To this day no one can be identified as the person who recruited him.

Also, I recent posted a quicklink which cites 101 points of contact between individuals in the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign and Russian people and/or entities.

I could go on and on (and actually started an article on it). So, yes, I'd be fascinated as to what specifically convinced a gentleman of your intellectual discernment that it is all caa-caa...

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 9:21:57 PM

Bob Stuart

Author 26603
I may know where the anti-vax movement began, in my own experience. There used to be a theory that Autism was caused by "cold mothers." Now it is recognized as genetic, but I got it from mother's side, and she was as cold as ice, which certainly exacerbated my condition. However, it was the experience of being vaccinated and not comforted that shattered my trust in grown-ups and led to a sudden withdrawal, as described by many other parents, but blamed on the contents, not the methods.

The continuing confusion probably comes from treating all vaccines as equal. The Polio vaccine seems excellent, but in the years since, medical research has been steadily compromised to sell more drugs, and the "vaccine" class is marketing gold.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 12:53:02 AM

