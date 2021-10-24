Dropping the shield



bank swallow_81

A memory held in the back

Of these aging eyes

Is probably more than a memory





More like footage of a lost film,

The quintessence of

A story never understood





Until now.

There is young so-and-so

And another scamp and me





In a sandpit

Ecstatically undermining

The great cuts





Left by a backhoe

Where the bank swallows tunneled

Ever deeper to protect their nests.





We would dig beneath the overhangs

And then go up and jump

Until the ground released





Leaping back just in time

To avoid going down

And being buried alive





While the swallows swooped

Above our heads

EtchIng celtic knots of alarm in midair.





Their colonies in peril

From the backhoes,

And then us.





Oh, they dove at us but mostly

Wrote large cursive

Expressions of calamity





Which have caught up with me

Now that I have dropped

My heavy shield of innocence.

