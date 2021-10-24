Dropping the shield

bank swallow_81
A memory held in the back
Of these aging eyes
Is probably more than a memory
More like footage of a lost film,
The quintessence of
A story never understood
Until now.
There is young so-and-so
And another scamp and me
In a sandpit
Ecstatically undermining
The great cuts
Left by a backhoe
Where the bank swallows tunneled
Ever deeper to protect their nests.
We would dig beneath the overhangs
And then go up and jump
Until the ground released
Leaping back just in time
To avoid going down
And being buried alive
While the swallows swooped
Above our heads
EtchIng celtic knots of alarm in midair.
Their colonies in peril
From the backhoes,
And then us.
Oh, they dove at us but mostly
Wrote large cursive
Expressions of calamity
Which have caught up with me
Now that I have dropped
My heavy shield of innocence.
........................
Bank Swallows are listed by Partners in Flight as a Common Bird in Steep Decline. Their North American numbers have crashed by an estimated 89% since 1970. The global breeding population is estimated at 26 million.It has probably declined due to the many threats throughout its range. These include a loss of breeding and foraging habitat, collisions with vehicles, loss of nesting habitat from erosion control projects, and decline in prey abundance from pesticides.