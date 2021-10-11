Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Islamic Nuclear Bomb, dies at 85

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the father of Pakistan's nuclear program, died Saturday at 85. He was lauded for bringing Pakistan up to par with archrival India in the atomic field and making its defenses "impregnable".

Dr. AQ Khan was given a state funeral at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque before his burial at the city's H-8 graveyard. His funeral was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians and military officers among others. To mourn his death, the national flag was flown at half-mast.

"Dr Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbor (India). For the people of Pakistan, he was a national icon," Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan posted on Twitter after the nuclear scientist's death. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Khan's contributions in making Pakistan's defense stronger were "significant".

Nuclear proliferation scandal

In 2004, Dr Khan was at the centre of a massive global nuclear proliferation scandal. In a series of dramatic developments, he was accused by then army chief and president Pervez Musharraf of running a rogue proliferation network for nuclear material.

Shortly after Musharraf's announcement, a recorded confession by Khan was aired in which he took sole responsibility for all the nuclear proliferation that had been revealed. He was subsequently placed under house arrest.

A court ended his house arrest in February 2009, but his movements were strictly guarded, and he was accompanied by authorities every time he left his home in Islamabad.

According to Globalsecurity.org, many Pakistanis have felt that President Pervez Musharraf succumbed to US pressure in moving against A.Q. Khan, the latter's stature as a national hero. However, given the scope of the problem and the fact that the three intended recipients of nuclear transfers are on the list of countries the United States is most anxious to keep away from weapons of mass destruction, Musharraf may not have had a choice other than act on A.Q. Khan.

In his startling televised confession, Abdul Qadeer Khan insisted he acted without authorization in selling nuclear technology to other governments. A.Q. Khan admitted selling nuclear technology to Iran, Libya, and North Korea.

Musharraf Named in Nuclear Probe

Tellingly, Washington reported on February 3, 2004, Pakistan's top nuclear scientist, Abdul Qadeer Khan, has told investigators that he helped North Korea design and equip facilities for making weapons-grade uranium with the knowledge of senior military commanders, including Gen. Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's president.

Khan also has told investigators that Gen. Mirza Aslam Beg, the Pakistani army chief of staff from 1988 to 1991, was aware of assistance Khan was providing to Iran's nuclear program and that two other army chiefs, in addition to Musharraf, knew and approved of his efforts on behalf of North Korea, according to a friend of Khan's and a senior Pakistani investigator.

Khan's assertions of high-level army involvement came in the course of a two-month probe into allegations that he and other Pakistani nuclear scientists made millions of dollars from the sale of equipment and expertise to Iran, Libya and North Korea. They contradict repeated contentions by Musharraf and other senior officials that Khan and at least one other scientist, Mohammed Farooq, acted out of greed and in violation of long-standing government policy that bars the export of nuclear weapons technology to any foreign country.

Khan and other senior scientists and officials at the Khan Research Laboratories, the uranium-enrichment facility Khan founded in 1976, have been under investigation since November 2003, when the International Atomic Energy Agency presented Pakistan with evidence that its centrifuge designs had turned up in Iran.

In a briefing for Pakistani journalists, a senior Pakistani military officer said that Khan had signed a 12-page confession on Friday in which he admitted to providing Iran, Libya and North Korea with technical assistance and components for making high-speed centrifuges used to produce enriched uranium, a key ingredient for a nuclear bomb.

The military was ultimately responsible for the facility, where security was overseen by two army brigadiers and a special detachment from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency, or ISI. And Khan is said to have insisted during his sessions with investigators that senior military commanders were well aware of his efforts to help other countries with their nuclear programs.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).