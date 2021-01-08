 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/8/21

Donald Trump Must Be Removed From the White House IMMEDIATELY.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
From Reader Supported News

By Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Spencer Means from flickr)

It can happen four ways.

But one thing is clear: No viable democracy can endure 14 full days ruled by a deranged madman who's just instigated an armed fascist coup attempt.

Reports from long-time staff and close personal associates working within the White House indicate that Trump is dangerously "out of his mind" and "has lost it."

Trump has access to nuclear codes that could end all human life on Earth.

As a fear-mongering fascist, he's just incited the storming of the House and Senate, an armed assault aimed at the processing of the Electoral College votes for president.

At least one person was shot dead while invading the Congress. Three others died under varied circumstances. Countless more who rioted without masks were certainly infected with Trump's virus, and will soon pour into hospitals that can't handle them.

Trump could easily instigate further such coup attempts, especially by creating a fake "Reichstag Fire" disaster.

Why did Capitol Police stand down for this violent invasion? If the rioters were citizens of color, they'd have shot them all.

But officers opened barriers to let white Trump-Nazis roam at will. Some bantered and even took selfies with them.

With Trump still in the White House, this will happen again.

Did Team Trump order these cops to let the insurrection proceed? Who let Trump-Nazis trash the floors and offices of the House and Senate with no police in sight? Who delayed calling in the National Guard, which the mayor of DC had requested long before?

Mohammad Ala

Good job.

Thanks for this write up.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 8, 2021 at 1:50:51 AM

