Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump Has Made America a Laughingstock on the World Stage

By       Message Vijay Prashad       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/23/18

Author 59593
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Alternet

- Advertisement -

He is the most extreme version of democracy being reduced to image rather than substance.

From flickr.com: Donald Trump - Caricature {MID-234834}
Donald Trump - Caricature
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A joke circulates on social media. A man calls the White House. He says that he wants to be the President of the United States. The operator says: "Are you an idiot?" The man replies: "Is that a requirement of the job?"

- Advertisement -

The journalist Michael Wolff's blockbuster Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (published on January 5) is filled with material about President Donald Trump's character flaws. He is shown to be in equal parts intellectually shallow and arrogant, able to care little for data and yet seized onto any "fact" that he sees as important for his current obsession. Whimsy, it seems, is the main motivation for Trump's policies. He does not choose John Bolton for his Cabinet because he does not like his mustache. He was bored of the conversation about health care reform and tried repeatedly to shift the conversation to golf. The book conveys the opinions of Trump's close advisers, many of whom have choice pejoratives to define him. Trump's National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster calls him a "dope," while Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus called him an "idiot."

A frisson of delight has gone through the U.S. press corps, which enjoys a good scandal. The media, in a peculiar way, are a perfect mirror of Trump's vanity and myopia. Trump is said to hate reading policy documents. He is pickled in his campaign rhetoric, unwilling to find a pathway from his speeches to policy. The media are much like this. They neglect detailed assessments of policy issues for scandal and celebrity. Trump is their perfect candidate. He gives them sound bites and glamour. They mock him, but what they mock him for are their own failings.

This is a presidency that is seized by the way the press depicts the president. Trump is tied up in knots with his frustration with the media. He announced a "fake news" awards show, which he had to postpone later. He dismisses as "fake" any media coverage that belittles or challenges him. He spends a great deal of each day watching the television news and responding to it on Twitter. This is what bothers him -- the coverage rather than anything else. But this is not something new. U.S. presidents have for long been occupied with poll figures and news coverage, with spin more important than fact. Trump is merely the most extreme version of democracy being reduced to image rather than substance.

- Advertisement -
Original published in Frontline (India)

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Vijay Prashad is the George and Martha Kellner Chair of South Asian History and Director of International Studies at Trinity College, Hartford, CT His most recent book, The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World, won the Muzaffar (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The South gathers in Tehran

Why the Trump Administration Could Be America's Last

The World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis Is Basically Being Blacked Out by Western Media

Puerto Rico: Ruined Infrastructure and a Refugee Crisis

Trump as Balfour

Frank Wisner in Cairo -- The Empire's Bagman

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 