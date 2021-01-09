Donald Trump has been the worst president in the history of the United States.

The attack by his supporters on the Capitol was a capstone of his presidency -- lawless, an attack on democracy, a U.S. counterpart of the rise of Nazism in Germany in the 1930s.

It was a horror representative of his tenure.

Thank heavens and thanks to successful and hard political work, he will in days be out of office. And there must be criminal prosecutions on the state and local levels as well the federal level, which he'll likely try to wrangle out of with a pardon.

There must be consequences to his horrendous term in office.

"An American Tragedy" was the title of a piece by David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker magazine, right after Election Day 2016. "The election of Donald Trump," Remnick wrote, "is nothing less than a tragedy for the American republic, a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the forces, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism." There would be "miseries to come"-- and there have been.

Remnick warned against an "attempt to normalize" the election of Trump. "Trump is vulgarity unbounded, a knowledge-free national leader", "a twisted caricature of every rotten reflex of the radical right...a flim-flam man" with "disdain for democratic norms."

The attack on the Capitol by the Trumpsters was an attempt at a coup to undo a presidential election in which a record number of voters came out to dump Trump and elect Joe Biden.

It was an act of insurrection incited by Trump.

As he tweeted to followers on December 20th -- "Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

Yes, and indeed it was wild.

And then, in a speech in front of The White House on Wednesday, addressing his backers who had arrived, said: "We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue...and we're going to the Capitol." He added: "You have to be strong."

His call was preceded by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, proclaiming "let's have trial by combat."

Giuliani, who took an oath to be an attorney and adhere to rule of law, represented Trump in many courts in challenges to his election defeat with claims that judges found totally untrue--but Giuliani opted instead, in violation of that oath, for "trial by combat."

Remnick warned about an "attempt to normalize" Trump, but so much of media have engaged in "both sides-ing" the situation, as Julie Hollar of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting has written.

When a person tells an out-and-out lie, there is no journalistic obligation to "balance" a story with a falsehood.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).